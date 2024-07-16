For those who want an electric Porsche, but found it all just a bit too expensive, there is good news. This is the new Porsche Macan. Indeed, without additions, because this is the entry-level model. Until now we only had the Macan 4 and the Turbo. Apart from the fact that it is the cheapest new Porsche at the moment, there is another good reason to choose the entry-level model. Oh, and Porsche is also introducing the Macan 4S.

The entry-level Macan has only one electric motor. It is the same motor as on the back of the Macan 4 and sends its maximum power of 340 hp to the rear wheels only. The torque is a maximum of 563 Nm. With launch control, the sprint from 0 to 100 km/h should be possible in 5.7 seconds and the top speed is 220 km/h. Despite being an entry-level model, it is still a Porsche.

The entry-level model has the largest range

The entry-level model also gets the 100-kWh battery. Because there is one less electric motor, the entry-level model weighs 110 kilos less than the Macan 4. The weight loss helps increase the range to 641 kilometers. That’s the longest range of any Macan. And it’s also the cheapest. It’s not the longest range of any Porsche EV, as the facelifted Taycan comes in at 678 kilometers. But that’s a step more expensive.

How cheap is the cheapest new Porsche?

The new Porsche Macan costs 85,300 euros. This makes it the cheapest new Porsche at the moment. The entry-level model is 3,500 euros cheaper than the Macan 4 that was already there. That was the cheapest new Porsche before that, by the way. The new Macan 4S should cost 96,000 euros. The Turbo remains the most expensive with a price of 121,000 euros.

Porsche Macan 4S Specifications

The Macan 4S does get two electric motors. In the 4S they provide a maximum of 516 hp with launch control and a maximum torque of 820 Nm. From 0 to 100 km/h can be done in 4.1 seconds and the limiter stops the acceleration at 240 km/h. The driving range is 606 kilometers, which is only 7 kilometers less than the Macan 4.

From now on, Macan customers can have all electric models fitted with an off-road package. The green Macan 4S in the gallery above is equipped with that package. The front bumper has been modified for a larger approach angle, there is 10 millimeters more ground clearance and you get 21-inch off-road rims. The additional price of the package is not yet known. The new models can be ordered now in the Netherlands and will be in showrooms later this year.