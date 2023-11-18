The cheapest petrol cars with 200+ hp that you can buy now

A Toyota Supra with a turbo that gives Dyson a stroke, that’s nice, but it’s not of much use in the Netherlands. Although we detest the statement ‘you can only drive it 100 km’, there is a small grain of truth in it. In the Netherlands, especially for daily mileage, you don’t need much more than 200 hp.

If you want more than 200 hp for relatively little money, then you should actually look at plug-in hybrids. For 36,000 euros you can have an MG EHS with 258 hp. But they are also heavier, and besides: does it really make you happy? For this list we looked at petrol cars without an electric motor. Unfortunately, the lack of electricity means that prices are rising considerably.

Volkswagen Polo GTI (43,790 euros)

We have been so focused in recent years on how expensive the Polo and Polo GTI have become, that we have completely missed the fact that the small hatch is still the cheapest way to drive 200+ hp without a plug. Not so long ago you could drive a Golf GTI for the same money. We must say that in terms of dimensions and performance, this Polo is on par with a Golf from a few years ago.

BMW 223i Active Tourer (48,805 euros)

We actually wanted to skip this one for the simple reason that it is a 2-series Active Tourer, but we have to mention it anyway. If you have to take something that looks like a van and has more than 200 hp, you will be fine here. We will skip the BMW X1 with the same engine in this list (58,038 euros).

Kia Ceed GT (47,595 euros)

About six years ago you could buy a Hyundai i30 N with 250 hp for 39,995 euros, a thoroughbred hot hatch. Hyundai no longer even sells that car in the Netherlands. Now for a higher amount you can have a Kia Ceed GT with 204 hp, which you can call more of a lukewarm hatchback. Not that it is a bad car, but it is not a party song like the i30 N. You can also buy the GT as a Proceed or Xceed.