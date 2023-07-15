If you’re looking for a non-high-end, low-budget phone, for whatever reason, Elektra has the cheapest of all Motorola mobile devices available, for less than a thousand pesos at cash price. This model is ideal if you do not want to invest a lot in a device.

Elektra is a store committed to low prices in all its departments, offering a wide variety of items. In its technology department, there are countless cell phone models, and for the comfort of your pocket, it has the cheapest of the Motorola, it is the Moto E6i Free Pink with 32 GB of storage, not bad for its price.

Under the motto “quality at affordable prices”, Motorola has opted to democratize mobile technology, providing users with an affordable option without compromising quality and performance. It is an ideal option for those who are looking for a functional and reliable device without spending large sums of money, now available on sale at Elektra.

Characteristics of the Motorola Moto E6i 32GB Free Pink

One of the main characteristics of the Motorola Moto E6i is its 32GB storage capacity, which allows users to save a large number of applications, photos, videos and files without worrying about space. In addition, it has the possibility of expanding the memory using a microSD card, which provides even more space for those who need to store a large amount of content.

As for its performance, it is equipped with a quad-core processor, which ensures smooth and smooth operation while running applications and performing daily tasks. In addition, it has a high-definition screen that offers a sharp and vibrant visual experience.

In terms of connectivity, is compatible with 4G LTE networks, which allows a fast and stable connection to the Internet. Plus, it features Bluetooth and Wi-Fi connectivity, making it easy to transfer files and connect to other devices.

The model available is in pink.

Another highlight of the Motorola Moto E6i is its 13 megapixel rear camera, which captures clear and detailed images. It also has a 5-megapixel front-facing camera, ideal for taking selfies and making video calls.

In terms of battery life, the Moto E6i is equipped with a 3000 mAh battery, which guarantees sufficient autonomy for moderate use throughout the day. The current price of this cell phone in Elektra is $825 and if you pay with the Banco Azteca App, you get an additional benefit.

The original price of this mobile device at Elektra is $3,299 paying in store.

functionality at a low price

The Motorola Moto E6i 32GB Unlocked, despite its low price, it offers features and functionality that meet basic needs of mobile phone users. If you are looking for a reliable phone without spending a fortune, this is an excellent option.

A discount of more than half the original price, only at Elektra.

Notably this version is within the input range from Motorola, focused on providing a basic but complete experience at an affordable price for the general public. With its offering of quality and affordability, Motorola once again demonstrates its commitment to providing attractive options for all budgets.

Price less than a thousand pesos in Elektra.

32GB internal storage capacity.

Possibility of expanding the memory by microSD card.

Quad-core processor for smooth performance.

High definition screen for a crystal clear viewing experience.

4G LTE connectivity for a fast Internet connection.

Compatible with Bluetooth and Wi-Fi.

13-megapixel rear camera to capture clear, detailed images.

5 megapixel front camera for selfies and video calls.

3000 mAh battery for sufficient autonomy.

It belongs to Motorola’s entry range, offering quality at affordable prices.

If you are interested in purchasing the Motorola Moto E6i 32GB Libre, we recommend you visit the Elektra stores, where you can find this model for less than a thousand pesos. Do not miss this opportunity to obtain a functional and economical smartphone.