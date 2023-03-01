Few cars offer better value for money than the Dacia Jogger. Because for less money than you spend for a Volkswagen Polo, you have a much more spacious car. And now the Jogger is even competing in the motorhome segment. Soon you will be able to order a Sleep Pack from Dacia, turning the Jogger into a camper. Probably even the cheapest new camper at the moment.

The Sleep Pack is part of the InNature range of accessories for the Jogger. It’s essentially a giant 50-pound wooden box that fits in the trunk of your Romanian MPV (if you’ve removed the third row of seats). On top of the box is a foam mattress about 2 meters long and 1.3 meters wide. Not a spacious living room, but enough space to sleep.

In ‘less than two minutes’ you have converted the Jogger into a camper. Dacia describes the addition as ‘simple, removable and affordable’, although no word has been said on how much the camper kit will actually cost. We do know that the option will be available to order in the second quarter of this year. In any case, it will be a bargain when you consider that a little full-fledged camper will cost you at least 60,000 euros.

The Dacia motorhome becomes even bigger with a tent

The Dacia kit does not yet contain any kitchen accessories, but you do get 220 liters of storage space in the box itself. Oh, and we’re told there’s a ‘smart tent’ coming soon too, connecting to the Jogger’s open boot and supposed to provide sleeping space for the whole family. Good idea. You will also be able to order good blackout curtains for the Jogger’s windows to ensure maximum privacy.

The prices of the Sleep Pack will therefore follow. You now have a Dacia Jogger for at least 22,000 euros. Even if the wooden box, the curtains and the tent together cost 8,000 euros, we are talking about an amount that you would not buy a new camper for by a long shot. If we see the photos like this, we think that the Dacia Jogger can also be used as the cheapest funeral car.