Just a few weeks ago the Michelin Guide brought together the best chefs on the Spanish scene in the city of Murcia to present their Stars, and among the lucky ones who got their first star is a restaurant in Barcelona that brings together ‘the three B’s’: good, pretty and cheap.

It is about Prodigya restaurant with a contemporary feel, faithful to the Local seasonal product and Catalan culinary tradition brought to our days, as explained by the Michelin Guide. “The first thing that catches your attention is its name, because in case you don’t know… it plays with the first syllables of the place names of the neighboring streets (Provença, Diagonal and Girona)!”, the French guide reveals about the name of this restaurant where we can be surprised.

Jordi Tarré, a chef from the El Celler de Can Roca quarry

Chef and owner of this restaurant located in the heart of Barcelona, ​​Jordi Tarré began his cooking studies at the age of 15, training in different restaurants such as Nectari, Hisop or El Celler de Can Rocaamong others.

After working for four years in London, passing through places such as the Mandarin Oriental hotel in Hyde Park, Ametsa with Arzak Instructions and The Fat Duck, the Catalan chef returned to Barcelona to be the second in the kitchen at the Hisop restaurant where he ended up getting the experience needed to open Prodigiwhich has just earned its first Michelin Star.

Tasting menu, menu of the day and menu

Despite having earned its first star in the Michelin Guide, the truth is that Prodigi continues to maintain its essence with a most complete gastronomic offerwhere we can eat from the menu, from the menu of the day, or choose to pay tribute to ourselves with their tasting menu.

In the letterwhere they assure that they use seasonal products and dishes subject to the market and seasonality, we find starters such as creamy almond rice with smoked eel or balotina and rabbit rib with grilled cabbage, with a price of 25 euros each.

In addition, we find fish such as sole, turbot or sea bass for 27 euros, and meat dishes such as Aram loin, low loin, pigeon or duck for 28 euros.

As for the menu of the daywe can enjoy it in the food service from Tuesday to Friday, as long as it is not a holiday, and it consists of a starter, a starter to choose between two, a second to choose between two, and a dessert. The price is 35 euros and the drink is not included,

For his part, the tasting menuwhich is the jewel in the crown, consists of three starters, four main dishes, two desserts and the petit fours. It has a price of 80 euros, and if we want to enjoy the complete experience with pairing, the bill will amount to 120 euros per diner.

