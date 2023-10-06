With the addition of this Lucid Air Pure RWD, the Air range is complete. The Pure with one electric motor in the back is the cheapest Lucid you can buy now. In America it costs $78,900, which is approximately 75,000 euros. That is 5,000 euros cheaper than the Pure with two electric motors. So not a huge difference.

The Dutch price is not yet known, but if it will also be around 5,000 euros cheaper here, then the Pure RWD will have to cost around 110,000 euros here. Then it would be about as expensive as the Tesla Model S Plaid with 1,020 hp. The Lucid will be a bit more luxurious, but we think it is a tough proposition for the sellers.

Specifications of the cheapest Lucid Air

The Lucid Air Pure RWD produces 436 hp and 550 Nm. This accelerates it to 100 km/h in 4.5 seconds. The range is at least as important. You should get 674 kilometers on a single charge, which is further than the Tesla Model S Long Range. You can charge again with a fast charger. After less than 12 minutes of charging, you should be able to drive it 240 kilometers.

The more powerful Touring (with 629 hp) is $ 17,600 more expensive. The most expensive Air is the Air Sapphire at $249,000. This is not yet available in the Netherlands, but you could imagine that the price will go towards €300,000. You can buy three times the Model S Long Range. Although the Sapphire is faster than the Plaid.

The version you see above has 19-inch wheels. You want that for your attempt to drive 670 kilometers straight. What is also nice is that the roof is made of aluminum and not glass. This keeps it at least a little cool in the car when it is in full sun. For people who do not necessarily want tons of torque and power, the Lucid Air Pure RWD seems like a great deal to us.