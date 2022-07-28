August starts next week. And, with it, the second and largest part of the Exit Operation scheduled for this summer, which in its entirety will cover around 4.5 million journeys through Spain. In itself, the summer usually supposes the greatest expense in fuel for the Spanish, but

this year has coincided with prices at all-time highs in the wake of the war between Russia and Ukraine, two of the countries that Europe depends on for diesel and gasoline.

For this reason, it is essential that, before setting off, you analyze the route you are going to take and identify the cheapest gas stations on the route, since saving up to 16% in fuel costs may depend on this. the invoice. And when it comes to deposits in which to fill them can easily be more than 100 euros, they are not insignificant amounts.

Due to its distribution when it comes to building roads, Spain is very radial in its distribution, with the main highways starting from Madrid to the ends of the peninsula. However, one of the biggest tourist attractions —and vacation destinations— are its coasts, which is why two large highways have been developed, the Mediterranean Highway (AP7), which connects Cádiz with the French coast, running through the entire Levant; and the North, which starts from Vigo and reaches France through San Sebastian, bordering the Atlantic. In addition, there are other inland routes such as the Ruta de la Plata (A66), which connects León with Seville; the Mudéjar Highway (A23), between Zaragoza and Castellón; or the one in the Ebro valley (A68), although this barely has about 80 km of the 450 planned.

All the data collected in this map was updated before closing the printed edition on July 27 and, given the daily variability of fuel prices, it is best for drivers to check the service stations through virtual tools, whether they are the interactive map of ABC, which establishes a cut below 1.9 euros per liter of gasoline; that of Datadista, which includes all gas stations; or an app for the phone.

However, gas stations that are cheap often remain cheap even as prices change. This is because the so-called ‘low-cost’ brands, such as Ballenoil or Plenoil, gain their price advantage by being, for the most part, self-service stations where they lay off workers to reduce their fixed costs. Another good option to refuel cheaply is to go to supermarket stations, since these businesses make their profits with other operations and can reduce the margins of their suppliers in an attempt to obtain more volume.

expensive roads



According to a similar study carried out by the OCU, there is a price difference between the different Spanish highways, especially if it is the aforementioned large highways. These, compared to the total Spanish average, are 2% more expensive, while diesel is around 4% more.

The routes that are closest to the national average are, according to the organization, the A68 (Valle del Ebro) and A23 (Mudéjar), whether in diesel, with 0.4% and 0.5% more, respectively; as well as with gasoline: 0.8% and 0.4% more. By contrast, the A1, A5 and A8 are between 2.5% and 2.7% more.

Still, all holiday tours in Spain have affordable refueling options, even if these are not directly accessible from the motorway. As a general rule, it is necessary to expressly deviate in order to reach them. This, on some roads, such as the A2, A4, A5, A7 and A68, is especially interesting, since these are the routes in which the price varies the most between the different service stations present on the route.

As in almost any other industry, competition often results in benefits for the consumer. For this reason, it is easier to find cheap service stations in urban centers where different brands operate and not where there is only one, which acts as the local monopoly for an unpopulated area. The presence of industrial vehicles, whether in ports or industrial estates, is also usually a good sign for finding a good price at pumps.

A piece of advice that is not yet widely known is to go to agricultural cooperatives to refuel in rural areas. Some of them, such as Bodegas Yuntero, in Manzanares, province of Ciudad Real, are one of the best options for planning routes, in this case, as an intermediate stop between Andalusia and Madrid.

Finally, it should be remembered that a constant and quiet speed reduces fuel consumption, since it increases exponentially at a higher rate.

price per car



The final price of our journeys is determined, to a large extent, by the type of vehicle with which we make the journey. Taking as an average a journey of 600 km, and refueling prices of 1.74 euros -available at the Alcampo de Alicante, for example-, with a five-door sedan such as a Seat León or Renault Megane, whose consumption is around 5, 5 liters per 100 km, the price for doing the complete route is 57.2 euros. This, if you refueled at a Repsol in the same city, with a gasoline price of 1.96 euros per liter, would have meant a disbursement of 64.7 euros for traveling those same 600 km.

In diesel, the difference is also pronounced, but less, since the consumption of these propellants is more contained. In the diesel engines of this segment, it is common to find figures of 4.6 liters per 100, or what is the same: 48 euros for traveling those 600 km refueling in the Alcampo, or 52.7 in the case of doing it at Repsol.