Large fishermen may refuse to catch Iwasi sardine, the cheapest fish in Russia, since this business may turn out to be unprofitable next year, writes RBC.

Far Eastern companies Tralflot and Sofko, which are part of the Sigma Marine Technology group, warned about the risks of “large-scale disruptions” in the Iwasi sardine fishery and a “significant” increase in prices for some types of fish products due to this.

Disruptions in the fishery may arise in connection with the entry into force of a new requirement for the customs declaration of so-called non-entry vessels. We are talking about vessels that catch fish under Russian quotas, which are built or bought abroad and are serviced and repaired in foreign ports.

So, at the end of last year, the government adopted a resolution according to which, by January 1, 2022, all vessels manufactured or purchased outside the Eurasian Economic Union and engaged in fishing in the exclusive economic zone of Russia must undergo customs declaration. Otherwise, they will lose the right to fish under Russian quotas.

Now Iwashi sardine is the cheapest fish in Russia. So, for one kilogram with delivery to the port of Vladivostok, the fishermen, according to Rekasov, cost 40-45 rubles.

Far Eastern sardine was a commercial fish. It inhabits the Kuril Islands, the eastern coast of Sakhalin and Kamchatka, in the Tatar Strait, as well as off the coast of Japan, Korea, China, up to the northern part of the South China Sea. In the 1980s, this fish was caught in millions of tons. In the USSR, it was sold canned under the brand name “Iwashi herring”, along with sprats and sprat.