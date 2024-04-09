Dacia somehow manages to keep prices low. Even now that 'cheap' cars have become somewhat more expensive, the Romanian brand is managing to remain affordable. The updated Dacia Spring retains its title as the cheapest EV in the Netherlands – and it has dropped even further in price. Well, you don't get a shocking range, but it is more of a car than an Opel Rocks.

The Dutch price of the Dacia Spring drops to 18,950 euros for the entry-level. As soon as you have applied for the SEPP subsidy and receive 2,950 euros from the government, you just pay 16,000 euros. Did you secretly think the old Spring looked nicer? The price of the stock models has also been reduced to 18,950 euros. It can go just as far on one battery charge.

The innovation is mainly in the looks, both inside and out. The engine of the updated Spring has not changed. The cheapest version has a simple electric motor with 44 hp. If you want to spend a little more, you can opt for the 65 hp engine. You have to travel about 220 kilometers with the cheapest electric car in the Netherlands.

How much does the Dacia Spring cost in Belgium?

In Belgium, the new price of the Spring was announced a few days earlier. Customers there pay a minimum 20,990 euros. The Belgian government provides a boost of 5,000 euros for new EVs up to 40,000 euros. With this you can drive a new Spring for 15,990 euros in Belgium. You better hurry for that; EV subsidies are flying out the door in Belgium.

By the way, the comparison with a Polo may not be entirely fair. The Dacia Spring is a bit smaller, but a VW Up has not been available for a while. And a Polo drives a lot further and is probably a little more comfortable. But it is great of Dacia that they can put an electric car in the showrooms so affordably.