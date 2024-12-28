Zaragoza is the fourth most populated city in Spain and (why not?) one of the most beautiful in the country. The capital of Aragon offers endless plans for all kinds of tastesfrom leisure to gastronomy. Its culinary offering is quite varied, with restaurants where they cook traditional dishes and others that are worth a visit just for their design, not to mention that one of the oldest taverns in the nation is located there.

Furthermore, it has many places where you can eat well without your wallet screaming in pain. An example is found in Café Nolasco, famous in Zaragoza for having one of the most economical daily menus. It is located in the center and its gastronomic proposal combines several concepts: from international cuisine to the most traditional.

This is the restaurant with the cheapest daily menu in Zaragoza

Café Nolasco is not just any gastronomic establishment, it is an all-in-one restaurant. That is, in addition to the restaurant part, It has a music area and a tapas bar. Therefore, no matter what plan you want to make, this place has it all.

Let’s get back to what’s important. The daily menu they offer is quite competitive and suitable for all types of budgets. It costs 9.90 euros and is composed of a starter, a main course, a coffee or a dessert, plus a drink and bread. On their website they recommend complement it with some of the tapas that they offer, such as their famous Iberian ham croquettes.

The daily menu varies every day, so that you don’t get bored, and we prepare it for you in the best possible way. Homemade and healthy cuisine, with international touches and influences,” they say on their website. It is available from Tuesday to Friday, from 1:30 p.m. to 3:30 p.m.

The best croquette in the world

Café Nolasco’s menu of the day is not the only thing that attracts attention. In 2019, They won the title “The best croquette in the world”, and two years later, “The best croquette in Zaragoza”.





At the same time, also in 2019, They came in third place in the XXV Tapas Contest, in Zaragoza. Café Nolasco, which opened in 2014, wants diners to enjoy their food. Reason why, many dishes are designed to share. Furthermore, they describe themselves as “restless, and the people we like, usually, are too.”

Other restaurants in Zaragoza to visit

Taking into account its economical menu of the day, Café Nolasco has to be on your list of restaurants to go to in Zaragoza. We also want to propose the ones in this article, ideal to enjoy at parties like Pilar, although They can be visited regardless of the time or event of the year. Thus, you will learn a little more about the culinary offer that the fifth most populated city in Spain has.

