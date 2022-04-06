Moving to a new place is always an expensive gamble. From thinking about moving trucks, new furniture, to finding grocery stores on foot or finding a new trusted vet, these are just some of the tasks that go from living in one place and getting to another.

However, changing the city and the country is a similar situation, but much more difficult. From immigration considerations to choosing whether to learn a new language, starting to live in a different city can be very difficult. This without thinking if that location where you are going to live may be more expensive than the previous one.

But there is no reason to lose heart, the digital magazine ‘Time Out’ asked its readers, with the help of Statista, if they believed that the city they lived in was very expensive, to create a list with the ten cheapest cities, according to the perception of those who live there.

With the help of the reflections of people who already have to spend daily in these places, they were able to establish the following list:

Manchester, England

Salfford Docks, Manchester.

This city in the northeast of England is one of the most visited in the country and is considered the best to establish a business. According to the survey, it is the cheapest city to live in the world.

It has a rich industrial and textile production heritage and, in addition, some of its old shipyards have been converted into museums that can be visited at any time.

Johannesburg, South Africa

This city is one of the largest in the country and was able to establish itself as the financial capital of South Africa due to the mining settlement. Minerals such as gold and diamonds lie in its mines and, therefore, it has become the only global city in the African country.

According to the study carried out by ‘Time Out’, it is one of the cheapest cities in the world to live in.

Budapest, Hungary

Budapest, Hungary – The main tower of the famous Fisherman’s Bastion.

The capital of Hungary is often mentioned as one of the most beautiful cities on the planet. Built on the banks of the Danube River it can allow you to see the Buda Castle or Andrassy Avenue.

This city offers spectacular views for tourists and inhabitants, a funicular can go up to the Castle Hill, where the Budapest History Museum is located, which traces the history of the city since it was part of the Roman Empire.

Montréal, Canada

The largest city in French-speaking Canada, Montreal has high rates of development. Also, crime is down in the city. It is one of the cheapest cities to live in the world according to ‘Time Out’.

You should not even sacrifice security for enjoyment, since Cirque du Soleil was born in this region, which has a permanent staging there. In addition, it has beautiful landscapes and varied architectural styles: from Vieux-Montréal with French styles and a neo-Gothic basilica, to the Plateau.

Crossed by the Saint Lawrence River, the island that Montreal is on is positioned as a beautiful place, as well as cheap, where you can live.

Saint Petersburg, Russia

It was the imperial capital for two centuries.

The cultural center of Russia is a port city on the Baltic Sea. It also has museums, opera and ballet that can excite you if you decide to live in this metropolis.

Although it was positioned as one of the cheapest cities for its inhabitants, at the moment, given the invasion in Ukraine, it is not a desirable place for expatriates or occasional tourists at the moment.

Prague, Czech Republic

Saint Vitus is a Roman Catholic cathedral in Prague, Czech Republic

With public transportation that works 24 hours a day, this city can allow you to explore it without ever fearing not knowing how to return home. Its historic center has baroque buildings, gothic constructions and the medieval Astronomical Clock.

Due to its historical constructions, it can make you feel that you have gone back in time, and in addition to that, enjoying it would not be very difficult, because according to ‘Time Out’, it is one of the cheapest cities in the world.

Porto, Portugal

A view of Porto and the Douro River in the late afternoon. It is a city with a very harmonic and special infrastructure to walk through its streets, still not saturated with tourists.

This coastal city in Portugal is very colorful and earned its name thanks to the drink they produce: port.

The medieval district in Ribeira has very pretty narrow cobblestone streets lined with cafes and businesses on either side. The subway system is the longest in the country and allows you to traverse the entire city comfortably.

Rome Italy

Rome, that small village founded near the Tiber River, became the center of an empire from Britain to modern Iraq in the second century of the Christian era.

The beauty of the capital city of Italy allows you to live in the past and the present at the same time.

More than 3,000 years of art, architecture and culture that are recognized for their impact on the Western world.

In addition, Rome has a vibrant nightlife for any young person who wishes to venture out to live alone in Europe.

Mexico City, Mexico

One of the most populated cities in Latin America manages to appear on this list, being one of the largest as well. A mixture between the colonial and the celebration of the autochthonous inhabits this city.

From the National Palace and the Zócalo to the Metropolitan Cathedral and the Templo Mayor Azteca, this Central American city is one of the cheapest according to the list developed by ‘Time Out’.

Bangkok, Thailand

Bangkok ranked for the fourth consecutive year as the most visited city in the world with approximately 22.8 million reported visitors.

A city in Southeast Asia famous for its colorful and ornate shrines. You can see the Grand Palace and the holy temple Wat Phra Kaew. As well as a huge leaning Buddha statue.

This country is also home to the city of Chiang Mai, considered one of the best places to retire due to the relationship between its low prices and the high quality of life of its inhabitants.

As expected, these are still the most expensive places to live: Zurich, Paris and Tokyo, among others.

