Chamberí is one of the most demanded Madrid districts To buy and rent a floor. The price of the square meter in this area of ​​the capital stood last January in the 7,394 euros on averageaccording to him Last report published by Idealista. Its good connection with the center, its multiple leisure and restoration options and its green areas are some of its attractions, as well as its variety of schools and their proximity to the universities of the capital. This also makes it One of the most expensive areas to invest in the city.

Its real estate market became 20% compared to January 2024 and has reached its historical maximum price, as shown in the aforementioned report. Taking only this data on the real estate portal into account (in the price of a house other factors influence, such as its status or the number of rooms, for example), a floor of about 80 square meters located in this district would be around 591,500 euros.

The price of the square meter in Spain

The square meter in Spain is The 2,237 euros on average, 9.2% more than a year ago. However, some autonomous communities are more expensive. This is the case of the Balearic Islands, where the price of the land is at 4,729 euros, or Madrid, whose square meter is paid at 3,851 euros. A floor of 80 square meters in these communities would cost around 378,320 euros and 308,080 euros, respectively.

The price of housing in the city of Madrid is much higher. The square meter in the capital is around 5,104 eurosplacing itself as the second most expensive municipality in the community to buy floor, behind the moral, where the ground is paid at 5,916 euros. Some districts in Madrid exceed this average of the city. This is the case of Salamanca (8,993 euros) or Chamberí.

The cheapest neighborhood of Chamberí

Although Chamberí is the second most expensive district to buy a floor and that None of its neighborhoods are below the city averageIt has some slightly cheaper options for those who want to invest in the area. The cheapest is Gaztambide, where the square meter is around 6,277 euros, 21.1% more than a year ago.

The floor taken as a reference It would cost around 502,160 euros on average. For 11,000 euros more could buy this same house in the neighborhood of Vallehermoso, where the square meter stood at 6,419 euros last January. In Arapiles, the ground is paid at 6,644 euros, so the previous floor would be around 531,520 euros.