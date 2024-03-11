Is the G80 generation of the BMW M3 already dropping in price a bit?

When BMW launched the new generation M3 and M4, opinions varied. Even now, a few years later, you have haters and lovers of the look of this car in particular. It started with the M3 'normal' and the Competition. Later the xDrive, CS and Touring were added.

The cheapest BMW M3 G80

Now that the BMW M3 G80 has matured for a number of years, we take a look at Marktplaats. The undersigned is crazy about the model, at least as a Touring. For the time being it is still very expensive. Let's hope that prices will have dropped a bit in about five years.

The fact is that depreciation is not going fast. The cheapest BMW M3 G80 on Marktplaats is still very expensive. Unfortunately, I would almost say. In the Netherlands, the price of the cheapest on the trading site is now under €100,000. It doesn't matter much, because indeed. You can score the cheapest for 99,950 euros.

That being said. This is not one of the first series. This is an xDrive variant with carbon ceramic brakes. The new price of this exact car is €160,946. Now you may understand a little better why this still costs a ton. Where you used to be able to buy a new M5 for that amount of money, you now have to shop for an M3 or M4.

The car was delivered in the shade Oxid Grau II Metallic. Not very exciting for Dutch road traffic, but at least you are not very noticeable. The M3 is never truly incognito, with its wide looks, four exhausts and of course the characteristic grille. Although you now also see the grille appearing on non-M3s…

Take a virtual look at the cheapest BMW M3 Competition on Marktplaats.

