The cheapest BMW M2 in the Netherlands also has a manual surprise in store!

The problem with nice cars is that they are often very expensive. Inflation, taxes, even more taxes and of course the fact that everything that is fun is automatically very expensive. The automotive equivalent of a croquette sandwich does not really exist, apart from the Opel Kadett GSI of course.

So it's best to just let depreciation do its work. Ultimately, the nice cars will automatically come within reach. In this case we have a special announcement for you, because the cheapest BMW M2 in the Netherlands drops below the magical limit of 40 grand!

That's still a lot of money, but if you put in some effort in school and take your work seriously, you could make it together. Because the money does not disappear into trivial things such as a house to buy, clothes for the children and Catholic psychic training for your mother-in-law.

Cheapest BMW M2 in the Netherlands (on Marktplaats)

There are currently two M2s on Marktplaats that fall below the 40,000 euro limit and this is the very, very, very cheapest. It's not even the most boring in terms of configuration, because the cheapest BMW M2 in the Netherlands is blue!! Or Long Beach Blue as BMW calls it. It was the only color possible for the M2, the other shades were white and black.

This copy is from 2016 and has run 139,887 km. That is not very little, but certainly not extremely much either. A little 2 Series can reach 3 tons on its own and this N55 engine can also go far with the right maintenance. Speaking of which, in terms of maintenance you can see that the car has been maintained at the dealer for up to 100,400 km and since then by a specialist (they have the '0000' code in the system).

A manual surprise!

The nicest surprise is the transmission, because the cheapest BMW M2 in the Netherlands has a manual gearbox! Now the M2 with this transmission is slower than with the DCT, but this is more fun. It's not even a bald one. For example, we see a BMW Performance steering wheel and Alcantara gear knob cover.

There is also a sliding/tilting roof. This takes up some of the headroom, but fortunately the cheapest BMW M2 in the Netherlands is equipped with manually adjustable seats. They go a little further down than the electric seats. The only thing that is a shame is the omission of a lumbar support. That was an option for about €250, but it is not available. Maybe you can install that afterwards. You do sit on leather (also not standard) with blue stitching. So it is definitely not a cheap car. Interested? the cheapest BMW M2 in the Netherlands you can view here!

Of course, also check our M2 purchase advice to see what you should pay attention to when buying such a fun letter:

This article Cheapest BMW M2 in the Netherlands dips below the magical 40k first appeared on Autoblog.nl.

#cheapest #BMW #Netherlands #drops #magical #40k