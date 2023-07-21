What do you have to pay for the cheapest Bentley Bentayga on Marktplaats?

The Bentley Bentayga has been on the market for several years now. The SUV of the British prestige brand has even had a facelift. A new price of more than 250,000 euros and with options even 300,000 euros is the most normal thing in the world. Fortunately, you can shop second-hand for more reasonable prices.

The depreciation has now done its job. And as a result, you can now drive a Bentayga for next to nothing. No, that’s nonsense of course. It’s still a lot of money. The cheapest Bentley Bentayga is for sale on Marktplaats for € 138,950.

Surprisingly, this is not about the diesel or the hybrid, but about a 6.0 W12. Look, just a big twelve-cylinder in your Bentayga. Nothing no compromise. Just full pollen.

The twelve-cylinder delivers 608 hp and 900 Nm of torque. With this, the Bentley accelerates to one hundred in 4.1 seconds. The top speed is 301 km/h. This makes the Bentayga one of the fastest SUVs in the world.

The Bentley has run 106,000 kilometers. This occasion is from 2017 and is finished in black on black. A boring specification, especially if you know what is possible at Bentley. This somewhat unimaginative and cheapest Bentley Bentayga check it out on Marktplaats.

