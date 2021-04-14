The best options for recreation for the May holidays were revealed to Russian tourists. An alternative to Turkish resorts was suggested by experts at website Association of Tour Operators of Russia (ATOR).

Experts researched the tourist market and chose the cheapest ten-day tours with arrival on April 25-30 for two people. Flight from Moscow is also included in the price.

Resorts of Abkhazia have become the leaders of beach destinations – the three-star Rest House “Kudry” offers a voucher for 28 thousand rubles on the basis of breakfasts.

In the absence of Turkish competitors, domestic Black Sea resorts follow. So, for example, in Anapa you can stay for 31 thousand rubles in the Milotel Pavel category of three stars, in Sochi for the same cost – in the Empire (the same category). A little more expensive will come out in the Crimean two-star complex “Mayak” – 33 thousand rubles. All options include breakfast and flights.

Related materials

At the same time, analysts note that dynamic pricing operates on Russian destinations, that is, against the background of news about the closure of Turkey, affordable tours may already be disassembled, and high demand raises the cost of the remaining vacation options.

Among the offers of city recreation for the May holidays, the most affordable was a tour to St. Petersburg – accommodation in the three-star hotel “Station Z12” will cost 31 thousand rubles for two, a ticket to the four-star hotel “Villa Glamor” in Kaliningrad – 49 thousand rubles.

In addition, you can go on a budget vacation to Altai – an eco-vacation in the Hotel California of a three-star category will cost 35 thousand rubles for two. An active tour to Baikal will cost more – 73 thousand for accommodation in the Baikal Riviera Group of Companies of the same category.

Overseas vacation options at sea are less available. For example, the cost of a tour to the three-star Orchid hotel in the UAE will cost 78 thousand rubles for two with breakfast. A voucher on similar conditions to the Cyprus hotel Flora-Maria Apartments Hotel & Annex Apart – 82 thousand rubles. The minimum price for a tour package to Cuba and the Maldives is 157 and 162 thousand rubles, respectively.

On April 14, Russian tourists were told a way to refund money for canceled flights to Turkey and Tanzania and the conditions for postponing the trip to other dates were announced. Passengers of canceled flights were offered to re-issue tickets for other dates while maintaining the original cost. Another available option is a gratuitous refund, including for connecting flights.