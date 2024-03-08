Unfortunately, we suspect that Volkswagen will never make them as rugged as the Golf Country again. But that does not mean that the brand no longer builds raised and impact-resistant versions of hatchbacks. Volkswagen is now launching the Polo Robust especially for Brazilian farmers. It is a kind of modern Cross Polo, but one that will not come to the Netherlands.

In Brazil, in addition to the regular Polo, VW offers a bare, cheaper version called Polo Track. An additional variant of this affordable version has been made for the countryside: the Volkswagen Polo Robust. It is an affordable Polo with simple (and therefore indestructible) technology that should be able to withstand a beating. It was presented at an agricultural fair in Brazil.

The car is easy to keep clean

To ensure that you can easily wash mud and other dirt from the Polo Robust, the brand uses vinyl seat covers, rubber floor mats and a rubber mat in the trunk. In addition, an optional tow bar will certainly come in handy around the farm. Volkswagen now also supplies Robust versions of the Amarok and the Saveiro in Brazil.

To keep the car as technically simple and cheap as possible, the Polo Robust gets a simple 1.0-liter petrol engine without a turbo. This so-called MPI engine produces 84 hp and 101 Nm. Maybe the engine isn't the pinnacle of refinement, but it's probably one that will keep running until the end of time. Power goes to the front wheels via a five-speed manual gearbox.

How much does a Polo Robust cost?

In Brazil, a normal Polo costs at least 90,990 Brazilian real, which is approximately 17,000 euros. The Polo Track retails for approximately 16,000 euros. Various Brazilian news websites report that the Polo Robust will cost around 17,000 euros in Brazil. Still considerably less than the Polo here, because it costs at least 26,990 euros in the Netherlands. In Belgium the list price is 23,810 euros.