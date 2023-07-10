“After almost two months I’m still scared. I’m afraid I’ve ended up in something bigger than me. But I only told the truth, I want to face this story until the end”. These are the words of the 22-year-old who she denounced having suffered sexual violence from the third son of Ignazio La Russa in the house of the president of the Senate after an evening at the disco in Milan reported by Corriere della Sera. The girl then added that she had denounced “because I think we must have the courage to face the consequences of violence without being ashamed of it”. To help shed light on what would have happened some messages exchanged between the young woman and a friend of hers the morning following the alleged violence. Chat, published by Corriere della Sera, documenting three circumstances: she really doesn’t seem to remember anything; the friend is a direct witness of what happened in the disco; and if the girl becomes aware of having had sexual relations with La Russa’s son, it is because the young man herself would have revealed it to her that morning.

“I love, I woke up from La Russa… (…) but what problems do I have… or they drugged me. I don’t remember well, it’s not good, I screw up too much. I’m not normal, tell me about yesterday ”: it is just after noon and the 22-year-old has just woken up naked in her bed. She does not remember anything, but the 19-year-old, she will declare after her, told her that they had had sexual intercourse under the influence of drugs after they had met in the evening in the Apophis disco in Milan. “I’m taking it badly, but really, too much. What happened? I love I woke up here with him and I don’t remember anything. Help… ”, she writes to her friend. It is only the first message of the chat that will continue until he goes to the anti-violence center of the Mangiagalli clinic in the afternoon. Leonardo is out of her room when the other asks her point-blank: “Are you with him now?”, “Have you had sex?”, “Run away, are you kidding, go away now”. See also Porsche-F1, Domenicali is less hopeful | FormulaPassion.it

He tells her that at one point in the evening he had seen her lose control of herself. “I love, I think he drugged you, but you didn’t listen to me yesterday” because “you ran away and I never found you”. The girl is shocked: “God, really? What happened? I don’t remember anything.” He was “fine”, explains her friend. At least “until he offered you the drink, you were normal, you were extraordinary. We had done some strips (probably of cocaine, ed) even there at Apophis”, but “that’s not what made you weird”, because “it’s after the drink that you got weird. You kept kissing him”, and “I asked you if you liked him or not, and you said “Yes I love him” (…) Then you yelled “let’s have a fight”, I explained to you that we ended it together (perhaps it still refers to drugs, ed)”.

He only remembers the “stripes” they had consumed, the rest is total darkness. This is one of the cornerstones of the investigation: was the young woman, who was already under the influence of coke that she had voluntarily taken, also drugged with a substance secretly poured into her glass? The images of the cameras inside the room could give an initial answer. The friend also tried to take her away from the club, but there was no way towards her. “I told you I wanted to go home and I asked you to take me out” and “at three I called a taxi, I also asked you if you wanted to come back with me, but you said you wanted to stay with him”. Since then she has lost sight of her. “I love, she drugged me, of course”, the 22-year-old is convinced at that moment. In the lawsuit filed by the lawyer Benvenuto, the young woman claims that she then began to tremble: “I’m afraid, I’m leaving”, she texts her friend who, evidently very worried, advises her: “Love, now go back exactly to your home ”. See also Updated car CNG prices, SELF distributor map “Why do these things happen to me?” he wonders. Then the friend: “Do you think he raped you?”. Because she “c…or she definitely drugged you. Anyway, what the m…a, always hated”. Her answer is once again the same: “I don’t remember anything love, but nothing really”, while the fear of what could happen after her makes its way: “Forget it. Let it not come out”, “I hope no one has seen me. What a shame, I love you had to take me away “, says the 22-year-old almost scolding her friend, who in fact reacts:” Love, I tried, but you know you’re stronger than me. You literally ran away”, “I wanted to take you home”, “I told you more than once but you didn’t think at all”, “I don’t know how to explain it, it wasn’t you. Baby I can only imagine, what a m… a”. Then, Corriere della Sera reports, she almost collapses on the screen of her cell phone: “I feel like crying”, “help what did he do to me…”. “I hope you report him,” her friend tells her. “We did it, as you say (Leonardo, ed)”, but “I don’t remember anything”. She still seems hesitant about what she should do: “I report… how?”. The other: “she necessarily drugged you”, “it can’t be c (perhaps: cocaine, ed). She doesn’t have that effect on you. It had never happened all the other evenings ”. See also Stephenson calls a BMW "ridiculous" The victim of the alleged violence at this point, through the story of her friend, draws the conclusions of what would have happened to her: “He drugged me. I remember everything perfectly up to a certain point (…). But do you realize… What a shame. I’m going out. I have no words… she even starts to feel dizzy… I’m terrified, I’m waiting (for Leonardo) to bring me my things ”,“ clothes and various things. No, I’m leaving.” The chat stops. It resumes at 15.18 when the 22-year-old is going to Mangiagalli: “I’m going to the hospital. She is coming my mother to pick me up ”. And her friend gives her the last piece of advice: “It’s right that you report the matter, but be really careful, her father is the president of the Senate”.

