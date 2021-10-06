News on the affair involving the former head of communication of the League Luca Morisi. La Repubblica reports the texts of some chats, not yet in the records of the investigation, in which the two Romanian boys announce that they will bring them the Ghb, the narcotic substance known as “rape drug” seized by the carabinieri last August 14 and which started the investigation. To the messages, Morisi replies: “I have cocaine. I’m looking for someone to get high with ”.

The chat could therefore clarify what happened on the night of August 13, events that led Morisi to resign from the role of head of communication of the League and which caused a serious blow to the credibility of the carroccio. Morisi is being investigated, together with one of the two Romanians, for supply of narcotic drugs. The story has emerged in recent weeks and was based on conflicting versions provided by the two escorts, promptly denied by the communication guru’s defense.

Initially the two boys, after a check by the carabinieri, had told of having spent 12 hours with Morisi and having received the Ghb from him. The fact has always been denied by Morisi who explained that it was the boys who took her to his house, in a farmhouse in the municipality of Belfiore, in the province of Verona. Cocaine, in small quantities (0.31 grams), had instead been found in the possession of Morisi following a search by the men of the weapon.

Later the hypothesis of blackmail: it is possible that the two Romanians tried to blackmail Morisi by asking him for more money than they owed for their performance.

“Blame me,” said the leader of the carroccio Matteo Salvini when the facts emerged. “It is unworthy – he added – what a part of journalism and politics is showing these days. I can’t stand those who take it out on my collaborators to attack me ”.