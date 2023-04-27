Wisconsin police rescued an 84-year-old man from a burning vehicle after the minivan he was driving caught fire during a chase. Video recorded by the police car’s dashboard camera shows the vehicle shooting sparks from its rear wheel before suddenly catching fire. When the minivan went off the road, officers rushed to save the driver as flames engulfed the vehicle. Police said no one was seriously injured.
01:16
