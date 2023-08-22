The fire has left 26 charred bodies in Greece, possibly migrants, according to investigations. This Tuesday, 18 people were found completely burned. Shortly after, the rescue teams have identified another group of eight corpses. The findings have been made in a rural area of ​​the town of Avantas, in northern Greece, where a fire broke out on Saturday that has since been out of control. Fanned by strong winds, it has spread rapidly and relentlessly, turning skies red and choking the nearby city of Alexandroupoli, home to about 57,000, with plumes of smoke.

“A control carried out by the fire brigade in the area has revealed 18 bodies near a shack,” said the fire brigade spokesman, Giannis Artopoios. “Since there have been no reports of disappearances or missing residents in the surrounding areas, the possibility that these are people who entered the country illegally is being investigated,” he added.

The fire affects the Evros region, which is very extensive and a popular passage route for migrants crossing the river that gives the area its name from Turkey to Greece. Firefighters have remarked that searches in the area where the fire originated are still ongoing. A few hours earlier, another body killed by fire had been found by search teams; They suspect that it is also from another migrant.

“[El fuego]It has reached the entire town,” lamented Alexandros Chrisoulidis, a 19-year-old resident of Avantas, where the flames originated. “Our own house, up there, has completely burned down. Nothing remains”. Since Saturday, several communities in the region have been evacuated.

The local media spoke of a “huge wall of flames” advancing through the forests towards Alexandroupolis. The movement of the flames led the authorities to evacuate eight towns, which were added to the dozen that had previously received the order. Early this Tuesday, the Alexandroupolis hospital has transferred a hundred patients on a ferry, from the port of the city, about 10 kilometers from Avantas, the original focus of the flames. “I have been working for 27 years, I have never seen anything like this,” said nurse Nikos Gioktsidis.

The ferry, bound for the nearby port of Kavala, became a floating hospital, with patients on mattresses on the floor of the cafeteria: “Stretchers everywhere, patients here, drips there… It was like a war, like if a bomb had exploded”, added the nurse. As explained by the Deputy Minister of Health, Dimitris Vartzopoulos, so that the smoke and ashes, which affect air quality, do not affect the health of the sick. Another 14 people were taken on a Coast Guard boat from a beach near the town of Makri.

Join EL PAÍS to follow all the news and read without limits. subscribe

The authorities do not stop warning that the risk of new fires continues to be high, due to the high temperatures, the dryness of the environment and the persistent winds. This Tuesday two fires have been declared near Athens, where nine planes and 120 firefighters are working to extinguish them. One of the fires, in the foothills of Mount Parnitha, threatened surrounding homes. And another tongue of flames moved uncontrollably through Greek territory, in the industrial city of Aspropyrgos.

The most serious fire is in the Alexandroupolis area, although the flames are also threatening the islands of Euboea and Kythnos in the Aegean Sea and the Boeotia region northwest of Athens, fueled by a dangerous mix of strong winds and temperatures of up to 41 degrees Celsius.

“It’s a situation similar to July,” a fire department spokeswoman told AFP, referring to another wave of fires that killed five people.

According to firefighters, more than 60 fires have been declared in the last 24 hours. At least six countries have sent aid through the European Union’s civil protection mechanism.

Follow all the international information on Facebook and Twitteror in our weekly newsletter.