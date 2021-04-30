Dubai Courts continued to activate the “Good Courts” initiative, which was adopted by the execution court with the aim of alleviating the suffering of the debtors and defaulters. Judgments were passed against them, and the value of the claims guaranteed by the initiative has exceeded 41 million dirhams since its launch in 2018, and saved 214 families who suffered consequences. Delinquency and debt, as it contributed during the Coronavirus pandemic, in providing urgent aid to the most affected groups.

In detail, the President of the Dubai Execution Court, Judge Abdullah Al-Ketoub, told Emirates Today that the aim of the Good Courts initiative is to alleviate the suffering of the debtors and those who default on payment in civil and legal execution cases, to open a new window of hope and develop the spirit of solidarity. Social and strengthening the bonds of cooperation between members of society, by paying the debts of insolvent persons, against whom judicial rulings have been issued by Dubai courts.

According to Dubai court records, the “Good Courts” team was able to collect about 41 million dirhams in contributions to settle the debts of defaulters, out of the total claims that amounted to about 92 million dirhams, due on 387 implementation files since the launch of the initiative in 2018 until the end of last year. The ketob added that, based on the responsibility of the execution court, and its keenness to activate the initiative of “good courts” in the best way possible during the “Corona” pandemic, and in parallel with the initiative’s main role in paying the debts of defaulters in legal and civil execution cases, a number of charitable courts have emerged from Sub-community initiatives, including an initiative to support workers affected by the pandemic, focused on paying the sums owed to them in labor cases, in preparation for their return to their countries, in the context of the repercussions of the pandemic, and the total sums collected and distributed to workers amounted to about 500 thousand dirhams.

He explained that the execution court has concluded a number of understandings with some banks operating in the country, which is represented in the bank paying the claims due in collective labor disputes to the category of affected workers, provided that the bank collects these amounts when the implementation procedures are completed, and the claimed funds are recovered in accordance with the legal procedures regulating this.

The total sums contributed by the charitable courts during the years 2018 and 2019 amounted to about 30 million and 574 thousand dirhams, achieving 48% of the claims due on 283 execution files against insolvent persons and rulings were issued against them.

While the total amount of contributions provided by the initiative during the past year, and the current amount of 10 million and 148 thousand dirhams, is 36.5% of the total claims due on 104 implementation files. Dubai Courts stated that the initiative saved 214 families who suffered the consequences of default and debts, and contributed to the release of 10 prisoners, and people of 17 nationalities benefited from them, and it had the main role in canceling the travel ban decision for 19 people, handing over 45 passports seized pending lawsuits, and stopping Searching for 55 wanted security personnel.

Financial settlements

Beit Al Khair Society, within the framework of the Good Courts initiative adopted by Emirates Today, paid the debts of seven criminal prosecution citizens in the amount of 406 thousand dirhams, after Dubai courts negotiated with creditors and made financial settlements according to which debts were reduced from one million and 354 thousand dirhams to 406 thousand dirhams, and the seven citizens’ debts were settled.





