Berlin – The Berlin Charité has developed an early warning system in cooperation with the company Net Check and the Hasso Plattner Institute in order to find clusters in which the Coronavirus appears particularly concentrated. The project is called “CovMap” and is basically an information card on which you can read the individual districts – so one Weather map for Corona.

Now the system has worked for the first time since the spring contact restrictions Alarm sounded, how Focus.de reported. With the so-called Contact index evaluates how many social contacts individual people have. This index had risen sharply in mid-September and thus the risk of a potential second corona wave* increased, so the Berlin company according to the portal.

Contact index & supercontacters: This is currently particularly risky for the Corona case numbers

This index is calculated by anonymized GPS data can be evaluated by smartphone users. From this the contact behavior of the people is then reconstructed and the probability of a impending outbreak calculated. The app users voluntarily consent to their data being used.

According to the developers, the most recent trends are mainly so-called Supercontact, people who have a lot of social contacts, relevant. From them, namely, in this context Super spreaders be used for a large number of New infections with the coronavirus* responsible for.

Is the second wave coming now? Increased R-value forecast based on contact index

The researchers who supervise the project therefore assume that there will be more infections in the next two weeks and calculate that the R value* Will go up to 1.3. The Robert Koch Institute (RKI) currently outputs a lower value.

One of the findings of the scientists seems to be striking to them: The contact index calculated by them should last especially during soccer matches Football Bundesliga have soared.