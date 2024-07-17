They’re starting again bonus home electric columns. This is the contribution that the Government provides equal to 80% of the purchase price and installation of infrastructure for charging electric vehicles, we are thinking of charging stations but also wall boxes. We recall that the Maximum contribution limit is 1,500 euros for private users and up to 8,000 euros in case of installation in the common areas of condominium buildings.

Electricity columns bonus

We also remember that the resources put in place by the Government in 2024 are equal to 20 million, 40 in 2023 and 40 in 2022, and that can benefit from it individuals resident in Italy and condominiums. How? Interested parties can submit the application through the online platform managed by Invitalia. Applications can be submitted from 12:00 on 8 July: the granting of the contribution, within the limits of available financial resources, occurs within 90 days from the deadline for submitting applications, through a cumulative provision.

The Enel X case

Among the companies most committed on this front is Enel: the user can purchase a Waybox, a 7kW home charging station from Enel X, at the discounted price of 1,849 euros and thanks to government incentives it is possible to recover 80% of the price. And that’s not all, because to this is added the dedicated electricity offer at advantageous prices and 360 euros of bonus on the bill in 24 months. The Waybox in question is the Start Cellular All Inclusive, the 7.4 kW single-phase home station proposed with cable, inspection and installation included.