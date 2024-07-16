“Outraged,” is what Miami authorities have said about the outrages that occurred at the entrance to the Colombia vs. Argentina match for the Copa America finalAs a result of the chaos, dozens of people were expelled and captured, who have appeared before the judicial authorities.

Conmebol said it had recommended to the agencies in charge of security and logistics at the Hard Rock stadium “the procedures tested in events of this magnitude.” However, according to the sports entity, “they were not taken into account.”

Disorder at the entrance to the Hard Rock Stadium for Colombia vs. Argentina. Photo:AFP Share

Miami-Dade Mayor Daniella Levine Cava, on the other hand, has insisted that she has around 800 uniformed officers available, when events such as the Super Bowl, the American football final, employ around 300.

The charges facing Colombian fans

Fans climbing fences, climbing into ventilation ducts and fighting with police to get into the stadium – these are the images that have been broadcast after the match in which Argentina won the Copa América.

Entrance to the Hard Rock Stadium for the Copa América final. Photo:EFE Share

In addition to Ramón Jesurún, the president of the Colombian Football Federation, and his son, There were 27 people arrested and 55 expelled from the sports venue, according to the Miami-Dade Police report.

For example, three Colombian fans face several charges. The television network WPLG Local 10 revealed the files of Luis Beltrán, Elkin Mayorga and Fernando Pérez.

Beltrán is accused of assaulting a police officer and interfering in a sporting event. In addition to the two charges mentioned above, Mayorga was arrested for resisting an officer with violence. And Pérez was also arrested for assaulting a police officer.

According to Florida law:

Assaulting a police officer can be punishable by up to five years in prison.

Resisting an officer with violence can also be punishable by up to five years in prison and a fine of five thousand dollars (about 20 million Colombian pesos).

Interfering in a sporting event can lead to a fine of $2,500 (almost 10 million Colombian pesos).

Most of those captured were able to pay a minimum bail of 1,000 dollars (about four million Colombian pesos) to regain their freedom.They will remain linked to the corresponding judicial proceedings.

“When the doors opened, people started pushing, they threw me to the ground, it was horrible. I was arrested and spent 24 hours in jail for nothing,” Perez told the television channel. WPLG Local 10.

‘We are outraged’: Miami-Dade mayor

Chaos at the entrance to the Colombia vs. Argentina match. Photo:Social networks / X: @GeoMilian Share

Miami-Dade Mayor Daniella Levine Cava lamented the violence: “Let’s be clear: this situation should never have happened and it cannot happen again. We will work with stadium leadership to ensure a full review of tonight’s events is undertaken immediately to assess the full chain of events, in order to implement the necessary protocols and policies for future matches.”

James Reyes, the county’s public safety chief, thanked all the police officers and agencies who “worked together to keep fans and the community safe, preventing major incidents.”

Hard Rock Stadium officials, meanwhile, accused some fans of vandalizing the stadium and causing “significant property damage.”

Authorities are working to identify other fans who were involved in the riots.

