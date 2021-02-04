The evolution of solar cells made it possible to lower their cost, make them more efficient and respectful with the environment. However, current models tend to be opaque, preventing their wider use and integration into everyday materials. Thus they are limited to lining up on rooftops and on remote farms.

But researchers at Incheon National University in South Korea developed a completely transparent solar cell, a system that could be exploited on the screen of next generation smartphones.

Currently, solar cells are opaque due to their semiconductor layers, which are in charge of capturing light and translating it into electrical current.

In this study published in the Journal of Power Sources, Professor Joondong Kim from the Department of Electrical Engineering searched with colleagues for a transparent semiconductor material and found two semiconductors that had been identified by previous researchers.

The first is the titanium dioxide, which is already widely used to make solar cells. This material absorbs ultraviolet light while letting through most of the visible light range. The other is the nickel oxide, which has high optical transparency.

Today’s batteries are the weakest part of smartphones. Credit pxhere.com

“The unique characteristics of transparent photovoltaic cells could have various applications in human technology such as mobile telephony,” says Kim.

According to the speculation of some developers, these cells could be integrated into mobile screens –As a thin top layer or under the glass- so that the phone, while one walks or talks, recharges.

Solar charging means that the battery can be kept on by borrowing energy from the environment where its users are already, even though the phone is off.

The tests were promising and more than half of all visible light passed through the cell, giving it a transparent effect, with an energy conversion efficiency of 2.1%. A significantly high number, considering that the cell only points to a small part of the light spectrum to achieve primary invisibility.

“While this innovative solar cell is still in its infancy, our results strongly suggest that further improvement is possible for transparent PV by optimizing the optical and electrical properties of the cell,” Kim said.

Now that they have demonstrated the practicality of a transparent solar cell, they hope to further improve its efficiency in the near future.

Only more research can tell if they will actually become a reality, but for all intents and purposes, this new technology opens a window into the future of clean energy and new technological developments.

For a few years, phone manufacturers, such as Apple, LG, Samsung, have been looking for new solutions to reduce the space of their terminals. Battery cells are always in dispute and constitute a real headache.

The charging system (which includes from the battery to the connection slot) occupies a 20% of the phone surface. And although the loading speed of these cells is still unknown, this space could be used to test new technologies.

SL