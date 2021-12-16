He was one of the symbols of the assault on Capitol Hill last January 6, and he became famous for wearing an indigenously inspired buffalo horn headdress. Jake Angeli, born Jacob Chansley, has returned to be talked about, for refusing to eat the meals served in prison, because they are prepared with non-organic foods. Angels, also known as “the shaman of QAnon” (QAnon is a conspiracy theory for which there is a secret world power linked to Barack Obama, Hilary Clinton, George Soros; this power is linked to networks of pedophilia and occultism), in in the past he had participated in climate marches and had declared that he was interested in “cleaning up ecosystems”.

This link between organic food and white supremacism, fascination with Viking culture and QAnon’s conspiratorial ravings, is not accidental.

The ecological perspective

The new fascist ideologies are increasingly characterized by a distorted ecological perspective. While the term ecofascism is relatively new, far-right ecologism is nothing new. The famous Nazi motto “Blut und Boden” (blood and earth) evoked a synthesis of the necessary purification of the world through the return to the earth and the deep and stable relationship of human communities with their territory.

“The Nazi ideology of the earth, which we could call” econazism “, was the poisoned fruit of the convergence of many elements well rooted in the German culture of the early twentieth century: mysticism, esotericism, race theory and nationalism”, comments Professor Emanuele Conte, Full Professor of History of Law at the RomaTre University. “Their ecologism was strongly reactionary: it considered the purity of blood as an indispensable condition for the achievement of a true balance between the earth and human communities, and therefore adhered enthusiastically to anti-Semitic doctrines”.

Climate denial

From the United States to Europe, currents of reactionary thought are spreading that have passed from climate denialism, to the instrumental interpretation of its effects, to reinforce ideological and often racist contents.

In the United States, the Republican Attorney General of Arizona has called for a wall to be built on the border to stop migrants arriving from Mexico, arguing that they are people who “emit pollutants, such as carbon dioxide and other greenhouse gases in the ‘atmosphere”. A manipulation that ignores the true causes of the ecological disaster, confusing them with concerns, the fear of migratory flows. A narrative born in far-right movements in the United States and which is now contaminating the political discourse and propaganda of many right-wing parties in Europe as well.

Cause and effect

In Spain, Santiago Abascal, leader of the populist Vox party, has called for a return to a “green, clean and prosperous Spain”. In the UK, the far-right British National Party claimed to be “the only true green party” in the country due to its focus on migration issues. And in Germany, the right-wing populist party, Alternative for Germany (AfD), which for years has derided and discredited climate science, now warns that “difficult climatic conditions” in Africa and the Middle East will see an “enormous migration of mass towards European countries “which calls for tightening border controls. Meanwhile in France, the National Front, once a bulwark of climate denial, has founded a green wing called New Ecology, with Marine Le Pen, president of the party, vowing to create the “world’s leading ecological civilization” with a focus on locally grown foods.

Environment and patriotism

“Environmentalism is the natural child of patriotism, because it is the natural child of grounding,” Le Pen said in 2019, adding that “if you are a nomad, you are not an environmentalist. Those who are nomads … don’t care about the environment; the nomads have no country ». A thought already baptized as “green nationalist localism”. Ignoring or denigrating climate science is now a politically impractical strategy. Today, with the climate challenge at the top of the agendas of governments around the world, trends in right-wing populist rhetoric have changed. Since it is no longer possible to deny the climate change taking place, a substantial and dangerous core of environmental populism is increasingly affirming that brings together the concern of public opinion for the climate crisis, the contempt for the ruling elites, a paternalistic approach and unscientific to issues of nature and especially the appeals to leave immigrants beyond borders.

Hurricanes, floods, droughts and desertification can leave millions of people with no prospect of life and cause waves of mass migration. This is already happening in sub-Saharan Africa, the Middle East and South Asia.

The evacuees of the Earth

According to the United Nations, the number of people displaced by natural disasters worldwide will increase to 1.2 billion by 2050. And while most will move within their own countries, millions of people are expected to seek refuge across the border. These forced displacements of populations, the Pentagon warns, will cause internal and external conflicts, sowing wars and violence.

A study by the University of York called “ecobordering” the tendency of far-right parties to blame developing countries for environmental degradation, with the aim of strengthening immigration restrictions. The defense of the borders is considered essential to protect the nativist management of nature. Ecobordering seeks to obscure the root causes of the climate crisis, well rooted in Western production and consumption patterns, by portraying the effects as causes and normalizing borderline racist practices.

Moreover, the link between climate and migration is easily grafted on to old clichés of the right, such as the one that considers overpopulation in the poorest countries one of the main causes of environmental problems. More generally, this new (and distorted) attention to environmental issues is an attempt by the right to occupy areas that are increasingly topical in politics and that have long been the prerogative of center-left parties and environmentalists.

The “faults” of migrants

In Europe, the far right has a specific anti-immigration platform and intends to address the issue of climate change from an electoral perspective, within the framework of this platform. Also according to the study by the University of York, which analyzes twenty-two European far-right parties, migrants are blamed essentially in two ways: for having contributed to increasing greenhouse gas emissions with their movements and for having brought about destructive and polluting habits. from their countries of origin. An example of this ethno-nationalist propaganda is found in a political brochure of the SVP, the Swiss nationalist and conservative party, which shows a city crowded with polluting people and cars, with the slogan “stop massive immigration”, because a million migrants will translate into thousands of kilometers of new roads and “anyone who wants to protect the environment in Switzerland must fight against mass immigration”. Here too the effects are confused with the causes, playing with the idea that preventing immigrants from arriving in Europe would support the defense of the environment. Yet, for science there is no doubt, the main culprits of the current climate crisis are the developed countries: in the period from 1990 to 2015, the richest 1% of the world population emitted twice as much CO2 into the atmosphere as to the poorest half of the planet, with the United States leading the way in terms of per capita emissions.

Reactionary responses

With respect to climatic migration, there has been discussion for some time on the need to redefine a new international treaty framework that guarantees protection to those fleeing territories that have become uninhabitable due to extreme climatic events. The 1951 Geneva Convention does not recognize climate change and its effects as a reason for benefiting from refugee status. Yet science has been warning for years that in the not too distant future the increase in forced migration caused by droughts, floods and other disasters, will pose a serious problem of managing huge migratory flows that could lead to a real remapping of the world population.

In an era of growing populism, opening the convention to a renewal that takes these data into account seems a difficult path. The world is moving in the opposite direction, with the United States and the United Kingdom making asylum requirements increasingly restrictive, for example. Ultimately, the extent of suffering caused by global warming and the increasingly urgent responses to address it risk leading to reactionary responses, with the right that will try to label any measure imposed by governments in terms of global environmental protection as interference by the elites.

The attack on privileges

The interaction of right-wing politics with climate issues is much more than a simple question of borders: it is fueling popular fears that the prerogatives of citizens are attacked by elites linked to high finance, world capital, and occult factions. This backlash is visible in protest movements such as that of the gilets jaunes (yellow vests) in France, the longest-lived in the country since the Second World War, born out of opposition to the carbon tax applied to fuel.

While it is true that public opinion on environmental issues has increased in recent years, support for climate policies has plummeted when it comes to imposing measures involving the taxation of petrol or other regulations that directly impact the daily life of ordinary citizens. The idea of ​​personal sacrifice remains difficult to digest, it is much easier to blame migrants also for the increase in greenhouse gas emissions. These are issues to be taken into account by those who – by contrasting the environmental populism of the right – want to design effective, equitable and politically sustainable climate strategies.