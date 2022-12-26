Ignatius Lula da Silva showed unexpected aplomb following his narrow victory in the second round of the presidential elections in Brazil. Measured words, an infinite calm and the constant call for national reconciliation. On January 1, he will retake the presidency and he knows very well that the next four years will be difficult. The country is divided, a wave of hatred – fueled by real centers of disinformation – has accompanied the last years of Brazilian politics, from the fall of Dilma Rousseff.

The Pt won, Jair Bolsonaro it is outside the Alvorada palace, but the country the size of a continent is coming apart from the experience of the far-right government. After the second round of voting, groups of supporters of the outgoing president blocked the highways for several days, left to act for many, too many hours by the federal traffic police. They then transferred their protest in front of the army barracks, asking for the intervention of the tanks, “to stop communism”.

Some of them – in a decidedly shocking image for the tropical country – sang the national anthem with outstretched arms, lined up in the streets. Soldiers from the reserve lined up marching and shouting slogans in unison, in camouflage and beret. They weren’t Nazis from Illinois, but the tip of the iceberg of a magma that grew up under the wing of the Bolsonaro clan. Then the disinformation machine started, which in Brazil it was particularly active during the pandemic, following Donald Trump’s strategy, trying to instill doubts about the validity of the lost elections.

In Brazil, voting has been done using electronic ballot boxes for many years and the far right has targeted the tried and tested system, controlled by the Supreme Electoral Tribunal. Bolsonaro it has even imposed a sort of ex post military control over the vote, which in recent days presented a 63-page report. No fraud has been found, but the doubt continues to be spread on social networks, in the demonstrations that openly call for the coup, in the speeches of politicians close to the clan of Bolsonaro.

In the service of the right

The Brazil regained democracy after twenty years of dictatorship in the early 1980s, with a smooth and agreed transition. The new federal constitution was promulgated on September 22, 1988, superseding the exceptional regime in force since the 1964 coup. The military, however, never lost its specific weight and, with the right-wing presidency, returned en masse to the government.

Starting with the vice president Hamilton Mouraoup to many ministers and senior officials of the outgoing executive, most of the trusted men of Bolsonaro they were reserve officers, with a strong and never hidden nostalgia for the time that was. The military world, together with the impressive security apparatus active in large cities such as São Paulo and Rio de Janeiro, has never ceased to have considerable weight in Brazil. Not only political, but also a presence in the rich world of private security, made up of tenders, contractor agencies and parallel intelligence.

Parallel services

The now ex-president, with a military career behind him in the army, has a real passion for spies. However, he preferred to do it himself, without relying on the Abinthe Brazilian news agency, creating a real parallel service, as he openly admitted: «It could be a colleague of yours – he replied in 2020 to a group of journalists who asked who was part of it – or a sergeant of the Rio de Janeiro special forces battalion, or an army captain of a group of artillery, or a civilian policeman from Manaus. He can be a friend who calls me, who keeps in touch via Whatsapp. So I discover many things that unfortunately I do not discover with the official intelligence of the Federal Police, the Navy, the Air Force and the Abin ». What will become of this informal apparatus now is not known; it is likely to remain standing, since Bolsonaro he was already using it before his 2018 election.

The names of the members of the Brazilian parallel secret service they have not yet come out, except for one, revealed, without denials, by the newspaper State of São Paulo. He’s the reserve general Roberto Raimundo Criscuoli, a former Special Forces commander with a 30-year military career behind him. After his retirement he discovered a second life as a contractor with an Italian partner well known in the business, John Piero Spinelli.

The network of the Stam

«It is always a great pleasure to meet true friends. II General of the Brazilian Armed Forces Roberto Criscuoli my friend and partner since 2005», he writes Spinelli on his Facebook page in 2017, commenting on a photo of him together with the ex-serviceman of the Brazilian army. “Friend and partner since 2005”: pay attention to the dates, which count in this story. We need a step back.

John Piero Spinellia former Folgore paratrooper, became famous in 2004, when the Italian contractor died in Iraq Fabrizio Quattrocchi. It will be discovered that it was one of his security agencies who contracted him. A trial begins – Italian legislation prohibits the use of mercenaries – from which Spinelli will emerge with a full acquittal. In 2007, however, he has a new mishap, this time in Brazil, reported by an article in the newspaper O Globe: «Italian John Piero Spinelli was arrested by the Federal Police on charges of being responsible for the illegal contracting of Brazilian ex-servicemen».

The same article, released on February 25, 2007, tells of the training that took place in an «army training camp in Gericinó, in Rio de Janeiro»; the person in charge of that structure was the «commander of the unit, the colonel Roberto Raimundo Criscuoli, which allowed, among other things, the use of armaments”. It is the same soldier who today operates as a partner of the Italian contractor. John Piero Spinellicontacted by TPIassures that that investigation came to naught: «Annex‘era Criscuoli he was in charge of recovering discharged soldiers who ended up in drug trafficking. There was an internal struggle within the institutions, I had been involved, but it came out immediately, I also received an apology and Criscuoli he was acquitted after two years. Criscuoli he trained many soldiers who then went to work for the private sector, even for Globo, that’s all».

Criscuoli today he is the group’s Brazilian representative print Of Spinelli. Since 2020 he has been a partner and director of the Stam Strategic & Partners Group Latin Americawhose shares are partly controlled by Stam Strategic & Partners Group Ltd English, in turn owned by the company of contractor Italian Gs Intelligencelab Consulting Ltd. But the former Folgore paratrooper who became an expert contractor in the early 2000s has a real passion for Brazil. Besides Criscuolo in its print many officers from the special departments of the police of Rio de Janeiro and São Paulo operate. AND Brazilfor him, means above all Bolsonaro.

The circle of disinformation

The Facebook page of Spinelli in recent months there has been a succession of proclamations in favor of the outgoing president and very heavy comments against the newly elected Lula: «His party and his Marxist organization, the so-called “Forum de São Paulo”, is the interface between drug trafficking and narcoterrorism», he writes on Facebook.

A few days ago he added: «The sick and criminal socialist/communist ideology is at the basis of the exponential development of the Insorgencia Criminale phenomenon, which by now is not only something that belongs to countries like the Brazil, Mexico, Colombia, Venezuela just to name a few». To visceral anti-communism he adds an open passion for far-right slogans: «Today we vote in Brazil, a real struggle between good and evil. I wish the President Bolsonaro victory, so that good reigns supreme in that country. GOD-COUNTRY-FAMILY-FREEDO».

On the phone with TPI Spinelli is keen to reiterate the thesis that has been circulating for days on profiles linked to the Brazilian far right: «Il Brazil it’s a cake to share, whether it’s the Chinese, the Russians or the Americans, everyone wants that country. There is suspicion of fraud, the Stf (Supreme Electoral Tribunal) no longer represents the Brazilbut foreign interests. Circles linked to the ideology of national security and the doctrines of the Brasilia War School have always had a real obsession with foreign interference, especially when it comes to dealing with the issues of defending human rights.

The environmental and advocacy NGOs that denounce the arbitrary violence, especially in the Amazon area, are demonized and accused of being agents of influence. The political party linked to the right-wing president who has been outgoing for several months has targeted the magistrates of the Brazilian Supreme Court, who are trying to impose respect for the constitution at the most delicate moment in the country’s recent history.

Spinelli he is then certain that something will happen: «As a professional and an observer, I tell you: that country will explode, the fighting in front of the barracks will go on, weapons Brazil they turn”. He supports the thesis – widely denied by Brazilian institutions – of a vote conditioned by fraud, by sending an anonymous document in English, with the classification “Confidential”, which seeks to demonstrate the manipulation of electronic ballot boxes. The title is “2022 FIRST ROUND BRAZILIAN PRESIDENTIAL ELECTIONS VULNERABILITY ANALYSIS REPORT”, it consists of 27 pages and is unsigned, with empty meta-data.

The same document was released on November 1st on the social network “locals.com” by the Brazilian youtuber Allan Lopes dos Santoslinked to the far-right guru Oleavo de Carvalho. His name has become known as one of the main sources of disinformation in Brazil during the pandemic. According to what the Parliamentary Commission of Inquiry into Fake News had reconstructed, Allan Lopes dos Santos he was part of the confidential structure “Cabinet of Hate”, a group specialized in spreading false news. For several months he has fled to the United States, pursued by an arrest warrant issued by the Brazilian Federal Police.

Spinelli, however, is not just any supporter of the president Bolsonaro. The company that controls the Brazil received the register of the Civil Police of São Paulo in order to be able to manage sensitive and classified information. He wants to show it, to gain credit as a company that operates with the support of the outgoing government. There print it was then inserted by the Ministry of Justice last December 1 in a list for the supply of safety equipment.

For years Spinelli operates exclusively with foreign companies, through a dense network of acronyms between the United Kingdom, Malta and Brazil. He hasn’t completely abandoned Italy, though. In November 2019 he was called to the Chamber of Deputies for a hearing before the Constitutional Affairs Commission, the Prime Minister’s Office and the Interior. It was an opportunity for him to defend the ancient profession of arms. Contractorsnot mercenaries, he always specified. With a front that is becoming increasingly sensitive for the sector, that of private “intelligence”.