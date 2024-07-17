“My message is clear: You don’t have to agree with Trump 100% to vote for him. We agree on the need to keep America strong and safe. And we agree that Democrats have moved so far to the left that they are putting our freedoms in danger.” Thus Nikki Haley, the tycoon’s opponent in the primaries who has resisted the longest, insisting on the risks of his new presidency, with her speech at the convention in Milwaukee is the latest of the former rivals to jump on the bandwagon of Trump who appears increasingly destined for victory.

“I am here tonight because we have a country to save and a united Republican Party is essential to do that,” added the Republican whom Trump appointed ambassador to the UN when he was president and who he nicknamed “chicken brain” when she was his opponent in the primaries. “For the good of our nation, we must go with Donald Trump,” she concluded, addressing in particular the voters who continued to vote for her even after she withdrew from the primaries, while the former president smiled with satisfaction from his VIP box.

To talk about former rivals, Ron DeSantis also spoke at the convention, who a year ago seemed destined to be the tycoon’s nemesis, but then his candidacy turned out to be a flop and the governor of Florida was forced to withdraw. “Let’s send Joe Biden back to his basement and let’s send Donald Trump back to the White House,” the Italian-American governor began, referring to the fact that in the 2020 campaign Republicans mocked Biden for having respected the quarantine during the Covid epidemic.

“We need a better political class, one that knows how to tell us the truth, even if it sometimes comes in the form of aggressive tweets,” De Santis said again, with a clear reference to Trump’s communication, who then ended his speech “Fight,” the word repeated several times by Trump as he was being carried away, his face bloody, after being shot by the sniper who attempted to kill him last Saturday in Pennsylvania.

It should be noted that neither Haley nor DeSantis were scheduled to speak at next week’s convention, and were inserted after Saturday’s attack to emphasize the GOP’s message of unity.

Marco Rubio, the senator from Florida who is also a former rival of Trump, but in the 2016 primaries, had been invited instead. After his electoral victory 8 years ago, he had already become close to the tycoon, so much so that the Republican of Cuban origin was among the shortlist of names from which the former president chose his vice-presidential candidate, DJ Vance.

In his speech, Rubio insisted on the danger he faced on Saturday with the attempted assassination of Trump: “We have been brought to the precipice of an abyss, and by God’s will we have been reminded of what really matters in our lives and in this country. Putting Americans first is what matters in this election.”

Among the ranks of critics turned into great supporters, there is also his ‘veep’ Vance who, during the tycoon’s first electoral campaign in 2016, did not hesitate to criticize him openly. “I can’t stand Trump, I’m a Never Trump, I never liked him,” he said then, a 30-year-old Iraq veteran and Yale graduate, in an interview in August, a few months after the release of his “Hillbilly Elegy: A Memoir of a Family and Culture in Crisis” and a few months before Trump’s electoral victory.

But in eight years, everything changed. His book, in which Vance recounts his childhood in a working-class town in Ohio, with a family struggling with poverty and drug addiction, became a bestseller, and a movie, and above all a must-read for anyone who wanted to understand the billionaire real estate developer’s appeal to the white working-class voters who sent him to the White House. Vance became a fervent Trump supporter, siding with him in 2020 in denouncing the alleged fraud that had led to his electoral defeat. And then in 2022, with Trump’s blessing, he won the Ohio Senate seat.