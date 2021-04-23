It has been more than a month since the Clásico del Sur was played, but it seems as if it had been yesterday after all the commotion that occurred over the interpretation of the rules. Banfield won 2-0 against Lanús, but the Garnet resorted to Disciplinary court, that finally, on Thursday communicated the ruling in favor of Drill.

And this Friday, from the social networks of the “doubly” winning club, they did not deprive themselves of anything and published a video in charge code that has as a figure the young man who generated the noise.

Once it became known that Banfield won the vote 5-0 in CourtNot only the fans took the opportunity to join the wave of jokes remembering that classic of the 2008 Clausura Tournament, in which the green and white were imposed by the same result.

The official Instagram account recorded a video referring to the ruling where he is seen as the protagonist of Gregorio tanco leaving the locker room very smiling.

“Good day! Beautiful morning right @gregotanco?“They wrote next to the video, paraphrasing a video of the actor Guillermo Francella that went viral on several occasions (and which is originally based on a scene from the classic film Extermineitors 3), especially after Racing’s triumph in a Avellaneda classic.

The points went to those led by Javier Sanguinetti after a double by Luciano Pons. But what happened? In the second half, with seven minutes remaining for the match to end, the youthful Gregorio Tanco entered from the substitute bench, who had been sent off the previous date against San Lorenzo playing for the reserve.

The dilemma was whether he could play or not, since the suspension, apparently, was fulfilled in the reserve after not being called up to play the classic. In addition, on the AFA roster, the defender appeared as qualified.

Beyond the fact that the Disciplinary Court has already made the decision that Banfield keep the three points, this did not go down well with the rival, who will appeal the decision in search of reversing the situation.