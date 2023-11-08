The Chargé d’Affairs of the Embassy of the State of Palestine to the UAE, Ali Younis, praised the state’s efforts in supporting the Palestinian people, appreciating the directives of His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, President of the State, “may God protect him”, to launch Operation “The Gallant Knight 3” to alleviate the suffering faced by the Palestinian people. In the Gaza Strip.

This came during Major General Saleh Mohammed Saleh bin Mejren Al Ameri, Commander of Joint Operations, receiving the Chargé d’Affairs of the Embassy of the State of Palestine to the UAE, Ali Younis, in his office at the Ministry of Defense headquarters in Abu Dhabi.

During the meeting, the two sides discussed the humanitarian and relief efforts launched by the UAE to support and aid the brotherly Palestinian people in the Gaza Strip in light of the humanitarian conditions, especially those related to the health sector.

Younis appreciated the UAE’s initiative to establish an integrated field hospital in the Gaza Strip to treat and care for those affected by the ongoing war in the Strip, noting the great importance that this initiative acquires as a result of the health conditions facing the health sector in Gaza, as the UAE field hospital will contribute to providing the necessary treatment services for the wounded. And the injured.

For his part, Major General Saleh Al Ameri stressed the UAE’s firm positions in supporting the Palestinian brothers and contributing to alleviating the human suffering that the Gaza Strip is currently going through, noting that Operation “Gallant Knight 3” stems from the UAE’s established approach to supporting brothers and friends.