The Polish Foreign Ministry summoned Russian Charge d'Affaires Ordas over the missile

Charge d'Affaires of Russia Andrei Ordash was summoned to the Polish Foreign Ministry regarding a missile that flew into airspace from Ukraine. Reports this RIA News with reference to the ministry.

The report notes that Deputy Foreign Minister of Poland Wladislaw Teofil Bartoszewski called Charge d'Affaires of Russia Andrei Ordash and handed him a note in which the department demanded to explain “the incident with the violation of Polish airspace by a cruise missile and the immediate cessation of this type of action.”

Earlier, the Chief of the General Staff of the Armed Forces (AF) of Poland, Wieslaw Kukula, reported without evidence that Russia allegedly violated the country's airspace. According to him, everything indicates that it was a Russian missile that invaded Polish airspace.