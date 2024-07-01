Playing games on your phone is an increasingly common habit. This is thanks to two factors: the constant improvement of smartphone hardware; the availability of high-quality titles, which are slowly closing the gap with games made for computers and consoles. With basic smartphones it is possible to play most video games, such as specialty games online casino. However, mobile phones designed specifically for gaming are available on the market: here are their main features.

The display

The screen of the gaming phone must have various specifications. First of all, the dimensions must be generous, preferably greater than 6.5 inches, in order to guarantee a wide vision. Furthermore, it is good that it is equipped with a resolution not lower than 1080p and, above all, that it guarantees a high fluidity of the images. Precisely for this reason, gaming smartphones have a refresh rate of 120 Hz, just like the gaming monitors to be connected to the PC. The best panels are those with AMOLED or OLED technology.

The hardware

When it comes to processor and RAM, you certainly can’t compromise when it comes to video games. The components of a phone built for gaming, therefore, must be top of the line, to allow the operating system to run video games as smoothly as possible. It is recommended to install at least 12 GB of RAM and to opt for Snapdragon series CPUs.

Battery

While playing, there is nothing worse than interrupting the game because of a low battery. Gaming phones have large capacity batteries, which makes them larger than standard cell phones, especially in terms of thickness. Regarding capacity, you cannot go below 5,000 mAh and compatibility with fast charging is obviously essential, so as to fully charge the phone in a few dozen minutes.

The physical keys

One of the substantial differences between gaming smartphones and traditional cell phones is the availability of some additional physical buttons on the former. The buttons in question can be positioned on the side of the device or on the back and have the function of giving the gamer quick access to certain controls.

The dissipation

To make video games run as smoothly as possible, from driving simulations to online slotsit is essential to keep temperatures low. Gaming smartphones integrate advanced dissipation systems, essential to quickly drain heat and ensure maximum performance in any situation. If your phone is not equipped with a dissipation system, you can purchase an external fan to attach to the back of the device.

Gaming apps

In order to make the most of the smartphone gaming hardware it is necessary to pay attention to every detail. An excellent trick is to install specific apps, usually released by the manufacturer, which contain advanced optimizations designed specifically for playing.