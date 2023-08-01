Máximo Noriega in Barranquilla, on July 20, 2023. RR.SS

Give the bump, as the football jargon says, and snatch the main positions of popular election from the Char family and its allies. The coalition that brought Gustavo Petro to the presidency, the Pacto Histórico, drew up this ambitious bet and placed serious hopes in improving the results of four years ago, when Antonio Bohórquez and Nicolás Petro, son of the president, obtained second place in the votes for the Mayor of Barranquilla and the Governor of the Atlantic, respectively. None came close to succeeding, since they did not even reach 20% of the votes, but they planted a seed that they planned to bear fruit on October 29, the day the regional elections will take place. An arrest warrant from the Attorney General’s Office, however, has taken away any optimism with which the left intended to compete at the polls. And much of the responsibility falls on one of its most visible figures.

Last July 29 was turbulent in political terms, especially for the forces related to the Government. It was not yet dawn in some regions of the country when the Prosecutor’s Office announced the capture of Nicolás Petro and Daysuris Vásquez, his ex-partner. The facts behind his arrest had been public knowledge since March: according to Vásquez, during the 2022 presidential campaign, Gustavo Petro’s eldest son met with former drug traffickers and contractors, and they gave him millions of dollars to finance the presidential campaign. The detainee today has said that this money did not enter the campaign accounts, since Nicolás appropriated it. The Prosecutor’s Office considers that —after almost five months of investigation— it has sufficient elements to charge Nicolás Petro for the crimes of illicit enrichment and money laundering. The news coincided with the closing day of the registration of the candidacies for the regional elections; that is to say, the left had to pass the bitter pill while he finalized details about who would be his representatives in the elections. All this generated a mess in the Atlantic, one of the most populated and rich departments in the country.

Máximo Noriega was coordinator of Gustavo Petro’s presidential campaign in 2010 and manager of Nicolás Petro’s gubernatorial campaign in 2019. The closeness between the two is well known. They not only share political affiliation, but also a legal scandal. Daysuris accuses Noriega of being in charge of collecting the million-dollar sums of cash to deliver to the president’s son. “Everything was done through Máximo. The money they handed over was handed over to Máximo,” Vásquez told Semana in an interview.

Aside from these messes, Nicolás Petro promoted Noriega as a candidate for the Petrista Pacto Histórico for Governor of the Atlantic. Although Noriega has a long history of militancy, the backing of a member of the presidential family gave his aspiration credibility. Nicolás Petro was the one who would give him the push he needed to ensure the approval of the main coalition of left-wing parties and movements in the country. That support would automatically make him the strongest rival to the Char, the reigning group in that department for two decades.

Noriega, in principle, obtained the endorsement of the Petro movement, Colombia Humana, in April. That step ensured him two scenarios: to measure himself in a possible consultation with pre-candidates from other parties to determine who would represent the Pact or to be directly the candidate of that coalition of various parties and leftist movements in the event that no one else took a step forward. Months passed and the last possibility seemed to take shape, but Noriega, despite the fact that he publicly insisted on social networks, never received a document certifying him as the official candidate and giving him free rein to register. His roadmap was further complicated when rumors began to circulate that some sectors of the left preferred to support Alfredo Varela, a former Barranquilla councilman and Green Alliance candidate for governor. Everything was uncertainty until the last day. The outcome was, to say the least, folkloric.

Nicolás Petro had been arrested only a few hours before the closing of registrations. However, Noriega arrived at the headquarters of the Registry in Barranquilla with a document that endorsed him to be a candidate. The matter seemed settled: he was the one chosen by the Historical Pact. However, within minutes, another Noriega blocked his way. Lawyer Eduardo Noriega, spokesman for Colombia Humana before the Historical Pact and husband of Catalina Velasco (Minister of Housing), revoked the endorsement and left Máximo Noriega’s intentions without legal support. In other words, a few moments before the final whistle, the Pact chose not to have a candidate and everything indicates that it will support Alfredo Varela against the Char and his allied candidate, former Governor Eduardo Verano de la Rosa.

EL PAÍS contacted Noriega, but received no response. Varela, who was previously part of the center-right Cambio Radical party, where the Char militants, preferred not to refer to the situation, which collaterally ended up benefiting him. “I have made a public call and the Pact will make its decisions. Members of the Democratic Pole have asked me for a space, we met and they have told me how, from their ideology, they would like the department to work. I also met with the Movimiento Alternativo Indígena y Social (MAIS) and the people of La Fuerza de la Paz. I have told them that we are here to generate consensus and not veto anyone, ”he commented.

For the Mayor of Barranquilla, on the other hand, the Historical Pact did give the go-ahead to councilor Antonio Bohórquez, who came second in the 2019 elections. Bohórquez acknowledges that these disputes may affect his candidacy, despite the fact that it is a problem that originated in Colombia Humana and not in the also leftist Polo Democrático, where he is a member. “We already have a plan so that this does not hit us. We have nothing to do with this discrepancy and we are risking our candidacy for a different city proposal. We are prepared to deal with that,” he noted.

Alejandro Char and Eduardo Verano are the most likely to be mayor and governor for the third time, respectively. Bohórquez and Varela seek to reverse history, but what happened with Noriega is not the best start. The development of the campaign will dictate the pattern, although from the outset they start with stumbles. All because of the scandal that surrounds the eldest son of the president and, as a deputy from the Atlantic, head of the local left-wing opposition to the Char group.

