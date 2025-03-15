03/15/2025



Updated at 6:24 p.m.





The chaplain of the Highlands El Encinar school, together with La Moraleja, allegedly carried a year to sexually assaulting students of the lower courses, such as the first complainant, just 6 years old. The first episodes referred so far are of at least one year ago, according to the research data that ABC handles. Man, born in Segovia 57 years ago, arrived at that center of the Legionaries of Christ in September 2022 and the UFAM of the National Police inquire, among other issues, if sexual aggressions date back to that time.

The priest is released with charges: crimes of this nature about children under 16, as in this case, can reach 12 years in prison, so it faces a penalty, if the instruction confirms all indications, of six decades. Always attending to the maximum punishment and that it is proven that there are five victims. Now he has returned to his town of origin, to the family home, where his elderly parents reside. He is prohibited from approaching school, the complainants, leaving the country and exercising some ex officio type that force him to relate to minors.

The first girl presented stressful paintings and irascible encouragement, something that has been repeated with the rest. Night nightmares and discomfort in their intimate parts, which led the parents to suspect. As they said, he submitted them to touching and worse actions in the baths of the Highlands School Encinar, but also in an area of ​​the patio that is less visible to the common of the people who frequent it. In addition, he made gifts to gain his trust.

The consulted sources detail that the coatusing techniques used “was a book, pedophile manual.” For example, “I told them that they were going to play, he talked about secret places and, of course, that they shouldn’t say anything to the elderly.” Some ‘games’ that consisted of the best of cases to lift their skirt and play touching. Hence the fear of darkness and the closed places that the little ones have developed.









Until March 6, in the morning, the parents of the first girl filed the complaint. That same afternoon-night, the UFAM of Madrid arrested the religious, at 8 pm. He was transferred to his units, at the Superior Police Headquarters, where he remained the night in the dungeon. He was deprived of liberty until day 8, Saturday of last week, when he was presented to the judge of Plaza de Castilla.

Meanwhile, following their arrest, the parents of four other students of similar age joined the complaints. All testimonies are very similar and UFAM agents, who have seen hundreds of episodes in infants, give them total truthfulness. Father Man, however, denies the greatest and believes that everything is coming for having been, until his death in January 2008, the secretary and right hand of Marcial Maciel, the founder of Regnum Christi. The Mexican priest was expelled from the public priesthood in 2006 by Benedict XVI himself, after completing an investigation of at least sixty victims of the creator of the legionaries of Christ. The Pope gave veracity to the complaints of pedophilia, who were dating back to the 40s of the last century.

Despite being separated from the first school for parents’ complaints, Highlands recovered it for oak in 2022

Ma n was even in the death of Maciel and in September 2011 he became the chaplain of the Highlands Los Fresnos, in Boadilla del Monte; However, following an article in the religious press, the students of the students knew their past with the priest section for their holiness. And demanded that he be thrown out of school. Man, with very good relations in the Legionaries of Christ, whose direction in Italy held his brother, he was transferred to Rome to secretariat tasks in August 2015.

Until in September 2022, by the current director of El Encinar, he landed in the oak, again as chaplain. It was related to primary and secondary students (6-17 years), although their alleged victims are in the fork of the smallest. During three courses he has also participated in the camps of these students, with outside overnight.

In 2023, the parents of the Highlands School of the Morajela learned of their past “and showed their disagreement.” In addition, the director has acknowledged that he had been rebuked on several occasions for giving gifts to girls, something that is prohibited by the internal regulation of the school. But there I was still. “At the time of his arrest, he showed that he knew the one that came to him, that his impunity had ended,” explain sources of the case. New complaints are expected.