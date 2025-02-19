02/19/2025



Updated at 7:04 p.m.





In his new program ‘The Captain in America‘, from Antena 3, Joaquín Sánchez renews his marriage votes with Susana Saborido in Las Vegas, in one of the stops during its route through the United States. A most picturesque ceremony that, even so, has little or nothing to do with The experience that both lived two decades agowhen they gave themselves ‘yes, I want’ for the first time.

And is that The wedding of former Real Betis captain could not be more striking. The parties escorted by the Police, a multitude of curious crowded both outside and inside the Church, the Copa del Rey won in 2005 by presiding over the ceremony … A most chaotic wedding That Joaquin himself has recalled on a few occasions.

The Copa del Rey, present at the wedding of Joaquín Sánchez and Susana Saborido

It was in 2005, in the hometown of Joaquín, the port of Santa María, where the former footballer married. At that time, the young Betic player enjoyed great renowned in the national football scene, endorsed by his promising career in Heliopolis and his participation with the Spanish team. Hence No one in the town, in addition to the press that went to the Gaditano municipality, would like to miss his wedding. In February 2023, in Joaquín’s documentary ‘the penultimate and I’m leaving’from Antena 3, the former Betic player talked about that special day and, at the same time, so chaotic. «My wedding was no more. They tell me that I have to go through that again, and I don’t pass. There were people who didn’t even know. From the altar he saw kids who came from the beach with their feet full of sand. It was full … and it appeared Lopera with the Copa del Rey», Said Joaquín, referring to the title that the Verdiblanco squad won in the 2004/05 season. For his part, in this documentary, Lopera acknowledged that «Joaquín was a great player and we cared to take the Cup there. He married and very happily. It was seen that I loved her and the girl also loved him.

Susana Saborido also recalled in that program how he lived the moment when the former Betic president placed the cup on the altar: «Lopera told me to take the cup while I was getting married. I’m getting married, I can’t take the cup«, Said the woman of the footballer who told Lopera. “It was a moment that came out in all newspapers,” Joaquín recalled, laughing.









A massive wedding, full of curious

As has already been said, and the protagonists themselves recalled during the documentary ‘The penultimate and I am leaving’, The entire town of El Puerto de Santa María turned to this wedding. “It was to fold the corner and I have not seen more people on every day of my life,” Susana admitted, who also needed Police help To enter the Church. In fact, the temple doors could not even close how crowded it was and the number of people who had piled up in the street. «In the house of God, so many people will not enter«, Recalls Joaquín who told the priest who officiated his wedding.

Also, during the ceremony, the former Betis player recalled another funny anecdote that left them that day: «I was getting married and saw a child full of sand from the beach And I say ‘This child of who is it?’ «, he said with laughter.