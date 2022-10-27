This Wednesday a jury found Darrell Edward Brooks Jr., 40, guilty of killing six people when he ran over the Waukesha Christmas parade in Wisconsin in November 2021. For 17 days the court witnessed the peculiar defense of Brooks, who decided to fire his legal team and represent himself in the process.

Brooks, who has no law training, went viral on social media for his altercations with the judge in the case. At one point the defendant raised a barrier with evidence boxes to hide behind him and at another point he undressed himself, after the judge called him out for wearing his prison attire in court.

In addition to the murder charges, Brooks was found guilty on 70 other counts related to the attack on the parade. At the time of the hit-and-run, he was out on bail in another case in which he is accused of running over and beating the mother of his son.

