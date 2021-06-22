They are among the companies that spend the most on advertising. The fierce competition in the telecommunications sector means that operators are lavish in advertisements to sell the advantages of their “unbeatable offers” over those of the competition. But, curiously, they never report the rate hikes that they apply almost on the side. Not even a press release. Your customers must settle for an SMS or a notice on the bill announcing the increase that will arrive next month, a message that will possibly go unnoticed by the unsuspecting user.

This has happened in the latest wave of rate increases adopted almost unanimously by all national operators (Movistar, Orange, Vodafone, MásMóvil and Euskaltel) that will come into effect this summer. In addition to the lack of advertising, the increases – of up to five euros a month – have a common denominator: they affect the most complete rate plans, that is, the most expensive ones and to which your best customers are subscribed. Parallel and paradoxically, these same companies offer substantial discounts through their low-cost brands to customers who pay the least.

The fiber and mobile rate plans of O2 (Movistar), Simyo (Orange), Lowi (Vodafone) or Virgin Telco (Euskaltel) offer in many cases the same or very similar benefits to those of their older brothers (Movistar Fusión, Orange Love, Vodafone One and Euskaltel Osoa) but at prices that can be 50% lower.

For example, the Orange Love unlimited package with 300 Mbps fiber, two mobile lines and the basic television service (without football or series) costs 67.95 euros per month, while you can hire a Simyo plan (the brand low cost de Orange) with 300 Mbps fiber and 25GB mobile line for 37.99 euros. Or, while the Movistar Fusión Inicia costs 74 euros (300 Mbps fiber, two mobile lines and basic television service), the O2 package (the low cost Telefónica) also offers 500 Mbps and a mobile line with 30 GB but for only 44 euros.

A Movistar store.

Why this seemingly suicidal business strategy of treating the highest paying worst? The cause is in the unstoppable drift of the Spanish telecommunications market towards the low cost, as evidenced by the fact – unheard of in any other sector – that company revenues have been falling steadily for more than a decade. In 2020, they were reduced by 5.2% to 32,215 million euros and the loss of income was greater for the three main operators and with the wider mobile and fiber network. Thus, Telefónica’s turnover in 2020 fell by 5.2% to 14,685 million euros; that of Orange, 5.4% (5,119 million) and Vodafone yielded 3.4% (4,830 million). On the contrary, MásMóvil increased its revenues by 16.2% (2,242 million) and the Romanian Digi, which rents almost the entire network to Movistar, increased its revenues by 41%.

Operators explain this phenomenon by the model adopted by the National Markets and Competition Commission (CNMC) of forcing large companies to share their networks with any firm that requests it at a regulated price. This legislation encourages new entrants to drop rates to gain a foothold in the market and that, in turn, national operators have no choice but to launch low-cost second brands to try to stop the growing drain of customers who leave. looking for those best rates.

Experts emphasize that this strategy of raising prices is short-term and always has an expiration date: the time it takes for the customer to realize that he is paying an unusually high bill for services that he can get for half the price, even without changing company, simply moving to the low-cost brand.

The added value that companies sell to make their packages attractive premium they are television and better features, such as higher speed on fiber or more data on mobile phones. But these claims have little pull: fewer and fewer viewers see the basic general television offer that includes the packages of the operators (Movistar +, Vodafone TV and Orange TV) and prefer to opt for series platforms (Netflix, Amazon, HBO, etc.) or football, which has to be paid separately.

Regarding the quality of the connection, the brands low cost They already include enough fiber and data capabilities for subscribers to consider whether it is worth paying double to stay on. premium. Operators without a network like the Romanian Digi are sweeping with maximum benefits at a low price. For example, Digi’s fiber package of 1GB and 24GB of mobile data for 44 euros per month is unmatched in the market. It is not surprising that the Romanian operator, despite the fact that its fiber offer does not reach most of the country, has increased its revenues by 24.5% in the first quarter and gained 221,000 clients.

Climbs to gogó

Meanwhile, traders have cascaded through price hikes. The last to join the strategy has been Orange. As of August 1, the company will raise 2.05 euros per month for Love Original, Extra, Extra without Limits; and 5.05 euros for the Love Total, Total without Limits and Total without Limits 4 rates and the fiber-only rate with a speed of 600 Mbps. This change affects both new customers who contract these rates and those who already have them. . In return, fiber users at a speed of 300 Mbps will go to 500 Mbps and those of 600 Mbps to 1 Gbps.

A Vodafone store.

The Vodafone upload will arrive from July 15. It will affect customers who have contracted a fiber and mobile rate in the modality of one and several mobile lines, including all the options of One Unlimited and Home Unlimited, who will pay 3 euros more. In addition, each additional line added to the package will also go up 1.5 euros per month. If you only have a mobile rate contracted, for example a Mini rate or an Unlimited rate, the increase is also 3 euros. The same increase that will be applied to the old fiber and mobile rates, which are no longer marketed. Vodafone does not compensate for the increase with any increase in benefits, and justifies it by the heavy investments it has had to make due to the pandemic.

On July 1, the uploads will also arrive at the Euskaltel group, now owned by MásMóvil. The subscribers of its brands – the Basque Euskaltel, the Galician R and the Asturian Telecable – will pay up to 5 euros more per month in exchange for unsolicited improvements in landlines, fiber speeds, mobile phones and television, in exchange for increases of up to 5 euros per month.

For its part, Telefónica does not plan any increase this summer. The operator already increased prices between two and three euros per month on January 12 for all its Fusion packages. In addition, on April 11, it launched a new Fusion tariff catalog that necessarily includes the purchase of a mobile phone in its different modalities, with a minimum increase of three euros per month.