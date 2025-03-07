There has never been so much money in Spain for the management of the Iberian wolf. Every year since 2022 the government theoretically reserves 20 million euros for communities with the presence of the predator, to which are added resources from their own … Autonomies However, neither the distribution of these funds is homogeneous, sometimes without distributing, nor is its final destination. “We have tried to monitor the 20 million euros,” explained Luis Suárez, WWF conservation coordinator, “ It has been absolutely impossible.

The organization presented this Thursday the report «towards coexistence or conflict? Analysis of autonomic policies for the conservation of the wolf », in which it analyzes the management of the species in Spain. In it they have included an evaluation of damage monitoring and compensation systems; the measures and plans to prevent wolves attacks; the monitoring of populations or the mechanisms of participation and transparency. And when trying to clarify the concrete figures that have been destined for each game and their origin (if the money was state or autonomous), They have not been able to.

“The communities have not been able to explain us and, therefore, neither the ministry, which part of these funds are being invested in the different sections, what part are their own funds, which part comes from other sides …”, said Suarez, who also assured that “Unused funds are being left.”

The National Fund enabled from 2022, after shielding the wolf throughout Spain through the list of Special Protection Survey (Lespre) regime, has 20 million annually. Its objective is to support the sectors most affected by the presence of the predator, especially extensive livestock, with preventive measures such as the purchase of mastiffs or electric pastors; and damage compensation.

The amount that each community receives depends on criteria such as the number of prevented heads and herds of wolf counted, and goes from the 50,000 euros per year for prevention and another 50,000 euros for compensation of damages in the communities with sporadic or usual presence of wolves up to 8.8 million euros per year for Castilla y León, which has most of the specimens of Spain. With these amounts, each community, with your own criteria, deadlines and requirementsdistribute money for games and affected.

“It is very difficult to know how much it has been transferred, but when and how it is spent it is an adventure,” said Suarez. For WWF, this lack of traceability is “worrying” and Difficulties evaluation of the success or failure of the measures. They ask the Ministry to create a unified report system to be able to assess and compare the damage to the different regions; criteria for unifying the amounts and typology of damage throughout the state and the assessment of other complementary costs (such as unemployed profit); All measures in which they coincide with farmers.

There is also a temporary issue that adds confusion to the distribution of funds: They grant overdateat the end of the year. That is, when communities have already paid the farmers both damage and aid for prevention measures, which complicates their justification within. There are communities, such as Madrid, that by the time the state aid comes, they allocate it to the follow -up games of the species because the rest have already covered it, says Suarez. The system, says WWF, must guarantee the transfer of funds to the communities.

Autonomous evaluation

In general, with the analysis of the measures launched these years, WWF considers that most communities still They do not meet the minimum criteria to guarantee the coexistence of the wolf with human activity. In fact, only Catalonia would be on the “good road”, followed by the Basque Country and Galicia. On the other hand, according to the report, Asturias, Cantabria and Castilla y León are failing in vital aspects such as support for the adoption of preventive measures.

In spite of everything, and compared to 2021, the situation has improved, according to the organization. «The comparison shows a Sensitive progress of the autonomous communities, with half of them improving their assessment in prevention of damages with respect to 2021 and more than half increasing in the planning and conservation section, ”says the report. “Although much remains to be done, the implementation of the strategy has meant a certain improvement and advance in good direction.”