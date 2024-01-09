Meloni does not forget and is now ready to take revenge: Truzzu in Sardinia and also Luca De Carlo in Veneto in 2025, stopping the law on the third mandate in Parliament (which wants Luca Zaia to be stopped)





The situation is not resolved in the regional elections in the centre-right. The coalition is increasingly divided and close to breaking up, as he wrote today Affaritaliani.it. In Sardinia “our candidate remains Truzzu. Is the League asking for a step back? It is legitimate to ask…”, the Minister of Agriculture and Fdi exponent tells reporters in the Chamber, Francesco Lollobrigida, regarding the 'tug of war' between the League and the Brothers of Italy over the regional elections. The Northern League's response was immediate. “I hope we achieve unity in the centre-right, which is a value. We need common sense and we need a step back on the candidate Truzzu (in Sardinia, ed). When you administer 5 years in a council and never highlight problems within the council, I don't understand what logic there is in proposing an alternative candidate”, states the deputy secretary of the League, Andrea Crippaspeaking with reporters in the Chamber about the tug-of-war between the Carroccio and Fdi over the regional elections.

But where does this contrast arise? Is it only the changed numbers with Fratelli d'Italia clearly the first party in Italy and in the coalition that push the prime minister's party to demand the candidate in Sardinia, abandoning the outgoing Solinas? No. Everything was born in 2022 when in Sicily in particular the League, but also Forza Italia, opposed the reconfirmation of Nello Musumeci arriving at the candidacy and victory of Renato Schifani. FdI sources explain that “it was the League and Forza Italia who broke the pact on the re-nomination of the incumbents with Musumeci in Sicily”. Melons she does not forget and is now ready to take revenge: Truzzu in Sardinia and also Luca De Carlo in Veneto in 2025, stopping the law on the third mandate in Parliament (which wants Luca Zaia to be stopped).

