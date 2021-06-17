The city of San Francisco is refusing to prevent the action of thieves, which in turn leads companies like Walgreens to leave the region. Daylight theft cases circulate on Twitter and other social media, leading some to wonder why Walgreens still spend so much money with security guards who cannot prevent thefts. The disastrous consequences of San Francisco politics show what happens when the economy has to deal with bad measures.

The traditional definition of a public good is something available to everyone, without one person’s use harming another’s use. National defense is the canonical example of a public good because everyone uses the protection of the Armed Forces and the United States has to defend the entire country. But public goods generate the problem of profiteers, of people who exploit the system because they will benefit regardless of their contribution. That’s why governments provide public goods.

But we generally think of public goods as… goods. Defense, roads and environmental protection require tanks, concrete or protective equipment. But San Francisco shows why we need a more precise definition of a “public good.” Police officers and the justice system do more than just arrest criminals; they generate a social climate of order that benefits citizens. Since “order” is not tangible, however, people tend to think that it is something imposed individually. This is a mistake.

No wonder a city that has decriminalized shoplifting has more little thieves. And it’s important to make it clear that in a city, county, or state that fails to enforce the law, private companies will not offer to do the job. It just won’t happen.

If justice is not going to prosecute criminals, it is not economically worthwhile to prevent minor crimes. Litigation is expensive, so prosecuting thieves is not worth it. If a security guard and a thief come into conflict, companies can be held responsible for physical damage. Furthermore, any physical altercation between a private and public security guard can damage companies’ image.

That’s why Walgreens security guards are now restricted to document the crimes instead of applying the law. As long as such companies have secured products from their stores, there will not be enough incentive to enforce the anti-theft rules. If things get worse, as in the case of San Francisco, companies will simply go out of business.

In this way, private companies take advantage of the public good of the order, as they are incapable and unwilling to provide it independently. Last summer’s protests against police brutality are a perfect example of this phenomenon. Stores were looted, and sometimes even one more time. Companies protected their facilities with sidings, but refused to keep security at the doors of stores.

Some wonder why companies don’t go out of their way to protect their property. It must be weird allowing your store to be robbed. On the other hand, some say that companies that close their doors are abandoning the community. This frustration arises because we expect companies not to play by the same rules as individuals. But that’s not how it works.

Many of the interpersonal interactions are based on focal points — commonalities that people discover without communicating. In the context of the right to private property, people naturally agree (no need to say anything) to clauses that basically say “if you don’t invade my property, I won’t invade yours”.

People who defend their homes from invaders do so to protect their belongings and also because they find the invasion offensive. Whether the house is insured or not does not matter. If someone breaks into your house, for example, and does so just to rearrange the furniture, you would still see this as a “breach of contract.” People expect focal points to be honored.

Americans don’t use the same focal points for companies that we use for individuals. For many people, theft is forgivable, but not the robbery of a house. At the same time, there is no such thing as a “castle doctrine” for business managers. In order to protect companies, they will not take the same steps that ordinary people take to defend their property. This explains why Minnesota citizens acted like an unofficial security force during the Black Lives Matter protests, while many companies left their stores unprotected.

In summary, maintaining order is not economically viable at this level for two reasons. First, paying for private security, insurance, and legal costs doesn’t make sense. More importantly, perhaps, there are no clear focal points between businesses and ordinary citizens.

There is a reason even the most libertarians turn to the government to administer justice and maintain order. But politicians seem to believe that companies are like the wealthy merchants of the past, not realizing that the culture around business interactions is quite different from the culture that shapes interpersonal relationships. People will defend themselves. Companies will flee. San Francisco should serve as a wake-up call for other major cities. Treat order as a public good or companies will look elsewhere.

Sean Michael Pigeon is a member of the National Review.

© 2021 National Review. Published with permission. Original in english

