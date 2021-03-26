No big news up front. With one day less and only three remaining to close the Euroleague regular season, the fight to reach the quarter-finals remains wide open. A lot, with only Barça classified mathematically. From there, all muddy, with CSKA, Anadolu Efes, Armani Milan, Bayern Munich (despite their loss) and Fenerbahçe with a foot and a half in the playoff, and five teams battling for two places.

Of that last group, four carried out their matches on this day. The only one who failed, Zalgiris, who with only 15 wins loses steam. The rest, triumphs. Among them, those of the three Spaniards: Madrid sweated to defeat Asvel in Villeurbanne, Lyon; Valencia was resurrected in the last quarter to shake off the fear of the body against Bayern; and TD Systems destroyed Armani Milan at the Buesa Arena. Zenit, the one that was missing in the equation, resolved with authority their duel against Khimki (+21).

So back to start, with the immutable classification: Madrid, sixth with a balance of 18-13 and the other three in their wake with 17-14. Only one game difference in the run-up to the last double day of the competition next week and a calendar that seems to smile on everyone except Madrid.

Calendar

Zenit still have four games left (one postponed against Panathiniakos), all of them at home and with only one coconut ahead, CSKA; while the Vitorians, packed with eight victories in nine games, have two problems: Efes at Buesa and Valencia, who must qualify to be in the Euroleague next year. Olympicos and Alba Berlin will be the other two rivals of the taronjas. The PAO, the one that TD Systems lacks.

The Fonteta duel between Spaniards can be vital for both teams, who have won the average Particularly with Real, whose accounts are getting closer and closer to two wins than just one. And in front, two ogres, Anadolu and an emboldened Fenerbahçe (14 wins in 16 games) in the last match, and Olympiacos. Almost nothing. “I don’t look at the classification. I only think about each game. If we win the three that remain, we qualify. Each game is a war and I just think that you have to win them all, ”said Laso after the victory against Asvel. A war without a clear winner for the moment.