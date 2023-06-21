The Spanish team is celebrating after winning its first title in eleven years and the Wizink witnessed the great party that breaks a drought that seemed eternal. The players of the national team celebrated on Sunday night in the Netherlands, and without wasting time on Monday morning they were already in Madrid for the party organized with all the fans.
The party was decided to open the Madrid events center to the public until the capacity was exhausted, and thus it could be seen during the celebration that there was not even a pin. The only moment that marred the celebration came when the players spoke, because after David Raya’s insistence, Gavi grabbed the microphone and some fans decided that it would be a good time to show their colors and attack FC Barcelona with some deplorable shouts.
The media picked up on the story quickly and thankfully the support shown for Gavi leaves an even greater sense of togetherness than after the win over Croatia on Sunday, and the scene is a fact that will soon be forgotten.
Something similar has happened to Luis de la Fuente, who was also chanted when he went out to speak. The new national coach has been widely criticized after his arrival in the senior team, but in a matter of two national team stops he has earned the respect of the entire world by breaking the 11-year drought in the senior team with the UEFA Nations title League. The technician was received with some rather unfortunate shouts, to which he decided not to answer.
Now the players of the national team are already on vacation and they will not concentrate again until the end of the year, when some qualifying matches for Euro 2024 will be played. The energies are renewed in the RFEF with this title and the spirits are from a team that he looks capable of fighting for the next competition they play.
#chants #Gavi #celebration #Nations #League #embarrass #world
Leave a Reply