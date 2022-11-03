Trauma. Who hasn’t suffered any in their life? Some are reabsorbed, others haunt us for years, still others affect our lives until we decide to face them openly. Jess has tried in every way to exorcise the inner demon but nothing has worked, the last card to play is given to him by her friend Kim, who shares the same pain with her.

She seems to have found peace thanks to Tyler, a very charismatic person who goes around extolling the power of prismatic science. Many speak of him as a disturbing guru and call the community of him settled in the idyllic Glory Island a “sect”.

Jess is welcomed with warmth and affection by the members of the community, who extensively praise him the benefits they have drawn from their stay on the island and from the practices conceived and carried out by Tyler. She will witness it herself the same evening, when she will participate in her first ritual song.

