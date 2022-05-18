At E3 2021 it was announced The Chant of the developer Brass Token and the publisher Prime Matter by Koch Media. Described as a “psychedelic action horror,” The Chant follows the themes of cosmic horror and spirituality as a third-person action-adventure title set in a remote island retreat that has ties to a new age cult. of the 70s.

In The Chant, the rhythmic phrase of the same name backfires somewhat and causes the psychedelic horrors players face. Prepared with a 2022 launch window, The Chant survival horror is coming this fall. Recently, The Chant received a new teaser trailer detailing all the hallucinogenic and nightmare imagery players can expect from a spiritual cult retreat.

The Chant teaser trailer offers a brief look at what appears to be an idyllic island with a peculiar domed structure where people congregate. Arriving with the aim of enlightenment, several characters join on a spiritual journey in white robes, but the teaser shows flashes of disturbing images, such as a humanoid figure with horns. Here it is below.

Initially also planned for PS4 and Xbox One, now The Chant will be developed exclusively for PC, Xbox Series X / S and PS5. Gamers who have last-gen consoles will therefore be left dry-mouthed.

Source: Eurogamer