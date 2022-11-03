From now The Chant is available in stores for PS5, Xbox Series X | S and PC. To celebrate the developers of Brass Token and the publisher Prime Matter have released the launch trailer of their survival horror, which you can view in the player at the head of the news.

The Chant is an action adventure and survival horror psychedelic hue set on a remote island, where players will have to survive disturbing creatures that have started unleashing after a spirit ritual went terribly wrong, opening a portal to a nightmare dimension.

We will take on the role of Jessica Briars, one of the participants in the spirit gathering, and our goal will be to investigate the secrets of the island and a mysterious cult, while facing abominations of various kinds, which take shape based on fears and anxieties of the characters, as well as the other people who attended the retreat, now completely mad.

The combat system “spiritual” allows players to collect and use items they find on the island, such as sage sticks and essential oils, to create weapons. The management of resources is clearly fundamental for survival and when these are scarce, escape becomes a practically obligatory choice.

If you want to get an idea of ​​the game, just a few minutes ago we published our review of The Chant, in which Simone Pettine states:

“The Chant is a disturbing descent into other dimensions, rightly separated from our plane of existence; an adventure based on cultism, nature, prismatic science, gurus and meditations. It is not a video game that really wants to scare, and even the jumps from the chair can be counted on the fingers of one hand, but despite this a subtle anguish will begin to pervade very soon. There is little to criticize on the main narrative, also because the same starting point is not only interesting, but also partly original. Several reservations could be advanced on the technical sector, not exactly brilliant, especially from the point of view of the animations of the characters, too lacking during the dialogues, and generally unsatisfactory also in all other contexts; but the environments, thanks to the general charm and the atmosphere, are saved. Finally, as a survival horror, The Chant rarely shines with its own light, but the proposed mechanics – the tripartition between Mind, Body and Spirit, as well as the possibility of making and using improvised objects – are consistent with the general approach of the entire experience. . If we have to choose for you, we recommend that you give it a try. Especially if the classic horror titles have never really convinced you.“