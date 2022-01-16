My visit to her was at night, but she emerged in the colorful light with pride, as if she was silver time recovering the language of beauty, in a city that used to wear seductive dresses, and the dream continued in the homes of bliss, I was between the walkway and the other walkway, I passed by it to cross there, and the dazzling scene was flooding visitors with joy, And with joy, I felt as if I was descending from the roof of a star, to put my mind on the cradle of a modern human civilization, the likes of which I had never seen before, because the scenery grabs you, and the geometric shapes rob you of your heart, and the green rug, adorned with grass is like a silk carpet, and faces adorned with captivating smiles, and the scent of fruits The strange, and the flowers spread their perfume, welcoming visitors, and I was as if I was searching for myself, in the totality of the vast array of men and women from all sides and towards living these spacious winter days, while showering the Emirati universe with splendor of beauty here in the canal, inhabiting things, and proceeding in prose Her amazing lanterns, on the faces, as if she is the artist who colors his paintings with the most beautiful colors.

When you look through the metal fence to see the sea, this seductress invades you, with a green sheet that reflects the windows from lamps folded under the wings of the cement molds, you do not know where the light comes from, from where the colors leak, and how they soften, shine, and appear before the eyes as if they are wings Painted with the most beautiful colors, like the vast eyes, they hint at you with a majestic divine luster, and you are the liquid, glimpses, divisions, and fingerprints, you are immersed in details, these thin threads amaze you in a work that is the most wonderful on this wonderful land, it is the most creative in a place that has become abound in creativity, in various its parts, and its faculties.

The canal is a resort, new, added to a bundle of eloquent curves, that fascinates the viewer and astonishes the listener, as he listens to the hissing of birds as he soars into space, thinking that the sun has not set from this place, and is certain that the morning here does not leave the canal, because the sun refuses to leave its place for anything other than its rays. The cleanliness, and the aesthetic picture of the region we dreamed of for a time, is that the beauty of nature is exploited, so that man becomes the other hand that completes the aesthetic image of a country that God has endowed with wonderful exploits that deserve to be taken care of, and to preserve its savings.

Thank you to the minds that thought, thank you to the hands that built, thank you to the lovers of beauty.