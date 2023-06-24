Saturday, June 24, 2023, 09:22



The channel of the Chícamo river has just opened a viewpoint located at the height of the El Semolilla industrial estate, in Abanilla. The action in this Protected Area of ​​the Natura 2000 Network, ZEC ‘Río Chícamo’ Special Conservation Zone, will allow visitors to discover and enjoy a unique point and promote respectful use according to the new needs of nature tourism, he assured yesterday the acting Minister for the Environment, Mar Menor, Universities and Research, Juan María Vázquez, who visited the area together with the mayor, José Antonio Blasco.

«The works have served to condition part of the environment of El Semolilla, thus providing an extensive vision of the protected area and respecting its biodiversity. An area of ​​more than 6,500 square meters has been adapted as a recreation area, “explained Vázquez. The actions carried out, co-financed with Feder funds, consisted of the construction of a viewpoint with views towards the Chícamo river and the Abanilla mountain range, with several masonry benches, a wooden fence on the front and an interpretive sign on the landscape and values environments that can be observed. In the vicinity of the viewpoint, an area has been set up as a picnic area with tables and a path that gives access to these areas. The investment reached 47,499 euros.