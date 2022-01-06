The Channel accident, which occurred last November, was not the first of its kind, but it is considered the worst human tragedy in this waterway, which made the year 2021 the most cruel for migrants and refugees.

The figures announced by the British Home Office, on Tuesday, revealed another facet of the tragedy of migrants flowing into Britain, as the number of migrants crossing the Channel Sea from France to England illegally during the past year increased by about 3 times the number recorded compared to 2020.

In an official statement, the ministry indicated that more than 28,000 immigrants crossed the English Channel, and that in November 2021 alone, about 6,900 illegal immigrants arrived on the English coast, including 1,185 people who arrived in one day, describing the numbers as records that had not been recorded before.

These numbers indicate the seriousness of the situation in the migration crisis between Paris and London, as hundreds of migrants continue to cross the Channel every week, despite the frequent sinkings of rubber boats transporting them illegally, which raises questions about the reasons for the multiplication of the number of migrants leaving from France and wishing to reach Britain last year.

scary numbers

Over the past year, about 36 migrants have fallen victim to the English Channel while traveling in unsafe boats. In the months of September and October, the French authorities succeeded in preventing 126 immigrants from infiltrating Britain, and the British authorities confronted about 1,115 immigrants who tried to cross the Channel, bringing the total operations to counter illegal immigration in cooperation between Britain and France, more than 300 arrests, 65 convictions, and prevention of illegal immigration. 13,500 illegal immigration attempts in 2021.

European affairs expert, Muhammad Ragai Barakat, believes that the real numbers of migrants across the Channel may be greater than the announced numbers, especially with regard to missing persons.

In statements to “Sky News Arabia”, Barakat explains that the reasons behind the increase in the number of immigrants from France to Britain are related to British laws, the social structure, and the rights granted to ethnic minorities, especially religious ones. .

A crisis of confidence

The migrant crisis between France and Britain has escalated in recent months, although the beginning dates back to 2018, after the first tightened control and inspection procedures in the port of Calais, where migrants resort to transit and links the two banks of the Channel.

The expert on European affairs attributed the aggravation of the situation between the two countries to their inability to prevent refugees and migrants from leaving France and crossing to Britain, despite the joint measures adopted by the French side, which made the British side question France’s intentions in this regard.

Barakat also believes that the exclusion of British Home Secretary Berti Patel from the meeting called by Paris recently, in the presence of ministers from the country concerned with the crisis, has increased tension between the two sides.

solutions to the crisis

On the nature of the measures expected to be taken to reduce the flow of migrants through the English Channel, Barakat finds that the differences and crisis will continue not only between France and Britain, but also between the member states of the European Union, if solutions are not found for the real reasons that push illegal immigrants to migrate to Europe.

He notes that the immigration crisis threatens Britain, despite the strict measures taken by the British Home Secretary regarding the arrival of refugees to the United Kingdom and her desire to amend the British asylum system.

Last October, France demanded that Britain pay 62.7 million euros from 2021 to 2022, to finance the strengthening of French forces on the coasts, stressing the importance of negotiating the immigration treaty between the United Kingdom and the European Union.

In return, the British Parliament is working on a bill to impose stricter measures against smugglers with life imprisonment instead of just 14 years, and illegal immigrants. This law, if passed, would allow the return of refugees and migrants who arrived illegally to the safe countries they passed through during their journeys.