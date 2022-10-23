William Ochoa It has been a trend in this last week and it is that since some comments of the commentator went viral Christian Martinoli in an interview with Henry Garay Regarding the performance of the Mexican goalkeeper, social networks have overwhelmed the captain of the Mexican team.
The criticism was severe, harsh and outspoken by the journalist from Aztec Sports where he exhibited the soccer shortcomings of the azulcrema goalkeeper and, in addition, he cited other personalities who have expressed the same opinion and as if that were not enough, he highlighted the reasons why ‘Paco Memo‘ He was never hired by a big team in Europe.
Throughout his career, Ochoa has had different sectors of fans who consider him a great goalkeeper and others who consider him a bad goalkeeper, but regardless of the opinion that each one of us has about Ochoaat this point we must consider that he is an experienced goalkeeper and will continue to make mistakes until the last days of his retirement, but that will not take away the satisfaction of also being a great saver and national representative who, just as many aspects are criticized, also it is fair to highlight its good qualities and conditions.
the theme of William He also enters because at the end of the year, once his participation in the Qatar 2022 World Cup with the Aztec team ends, his contract with the Eagles will end and he could remain as a free agent and have the possibility of leaving the club and leaving for a new opportunity in Europe and even go to earn more money in Major League Soccer.
A few weeks ago it was revealed that apparently he would already have agreed to renew for three more years with the azulcrema institution, however, it is not yet confirmed, but surely he is not pending on that issue, because he knows that whatever happens he can get another club in where to continue playing
So he can do what suits him best and if he stays in the cream-blue set, he could easily retreat in the Nest, despite the multiple retractors he has.
Because despite all that and the criticism that can hurt him, it is also necessary to show his good conditions as a goalkeeper and not everything is bad, just as he can have aspects where he is not very good, he has other points where he is, as are his saves, reflexes, leadership, experience, for these reasons staying in Coapa for a long time should be a satisfaction for most of his fans.
